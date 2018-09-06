The Bodyguard's Richard Madden seriously smouldered on the red carpet at the GQ Awards Swoon!

Richard Madden, the star of the hugely popular BBC series Bodyguard, stepped out on Wednesday night for the GQ Men of The Year Awards. Suited and booted in a Versace suit (complete with a dickie bow tie) and a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, he showed off his sartorial skills to maximum effect - he looked gorgeous!

Richard Madden posing on the red carpet at the GQ Awards

Twitter agreed, with one fan writing: "Not to be dramatic but I think Richard Madden may be the most attractive man on the planet." While another one wrote: "Man of the whole freaking year and the years to come."

MORE: Bodyguard episode 4 sneak peek reveals aftermath of shocking incident

The 32-year-old star, who is also known for his role on Game of Thrones and playing Prince Charming in Cinderella alongside Lily James, was just one of the dapper men at the annual bash.

The Bodyguard star is known for his heartthrob status

RELATED: Will Bodyguard come back for a second series?

Joining the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boswman, Tom Hiddleston and of course Prince Charles, the evening celebrated the men and women across politics, style, entertainment and sport. The worthy winners of 2018 included Rose McGowan, Dua Lipa, Harry Kane and HRH The Prince of Wales who won the Editor's Lifetime Achievement Award for Services to Philanthropy.

Thor star Chris Hemsworth rocked the red carpet at the annual fashion bash

Taking to the stage, the royal joked that he now had something to "throw at the burglar." He also revealed that he thought GQ had made a mistake choosing him, joking: "First of all I really wanted to apologise for being wrongly dressed. I feared none of you would be able to compete with my incredibly snazzy dinner jacket.

Prince Charles had the room in giggles during his speech at the GQ Awards

"When I was first told of GQ magazine's wish to give me a Man Of The Year award I felt sure it must have been some kind of mistake.

I thought it must be some sort of ill-deserved fashion award. Particularly as in fashion terms I'm like a stopped clock. In other words I'm fashionable once every 25 years."

He said he then learned it was for philanthropy, adding: "It really is incredibly kind of you and GQ magazine to do this."