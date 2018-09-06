The GQ Awards: The most wow-worthy dresses we're *still* talking about Oh what a night for fashion

The GQ Men of The Year Awards brought a stellar lineup of celebrity ladies, and they were all looking glamorous! Taking to the red carpet, the likes of Emma Willis, Kylie Minogue, and Claudia Winkleman all showed off their best outfits. We're talking show-stopping dresses, killer trouser suits and nearly-naked showpieces.

Chrissy Teigen

Oh how we love Chrissy Teigen. The mum-of-two hit London to attend the annual bash to support her husband John Legend. Styled by her go-to stylist Monica Rose, Chrissy wore a LaBourjoisie dress and looked incredible.

Claudia Winkleman

Two words: Victoria Beckham. The Strictly host rocked a pair of Victoria Beckham trousers to the GQ Awards and declared they were the "best trousers on the planet."

Emma Willis

Ok, we're obsessed with this dress that Emma Willis wore to the GQ Awards. The emerald green number was from The Vampire's Wife and she kept the accessories to a minimum to let the dress stand out and shine. Literally!

Kate Beckinsale

Swit swoo! Kate Beckinsale went all out for the GQ Awards. Opting for a Julien Macdonald dress which looked like it could have ended with a wardrobe malfunction with one false move.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Bombshell Rosie Huntington Whiteley wowed the red carpert in her Atelier Versace gown. She too left little to the imagination.

Abbey Clancy

If we had a body like Abbey Clancy, we'd probably step out wearing this Julien Macdonald dress as well.

Kylie Minogue

Swapping the gold hot pants for a gold evening dress, Kylie Minogue knows how to rock the majestic colour.

Isla Fisher

Australian actress Isla Fisher opted for an Alberta Ferretti dress for the GQ Awards. She teamed it with a Casadei clutch and Chopard jewels.

Katie Piper

Taking a break from the Strictly dancefloor, Katie Pipper slipped on some copper sparkles with this Zeynep Kartal sequin suit which she accessorised with Swarovski jewellery. For the evening she was styled by Tess Daly's main man James Yardley.

Zendaya

Trust Zendaya to kill it on the red carpet. Opting for one of Meghan's favourite designers, Ralph & Russo, the Hollywood starlet made a bold fashion risk - but it paid off.

Gemma Chan

We can not deal with how stylish Gemma Chan is! This Jason Wu co-ord was teamed with tights on the catwalk, but Gemma went bare legged and teamed it with a pair of snakeskin shoes.

Rita Ora

Another Ralph & Russo number, this dramatic frock was perfect for Rita Ora. She's definitely not one to shy away from a frill or two.