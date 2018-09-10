Victoria's Secret show 2018: Meet the models who are walking this year The countdown is on…

Autumn is here and that not only means Pumpkin Spice Lattes, the return of knitwear and cosy evenings but also the countdown to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018 is officially on.

Typically filmed at the end of November, although not every model has been confirmed yet - the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss and Candice Swanepoel are still TBC - many have begun revealing that they will be part of the lineup and the reactions have been seriously emotional.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's sparkling show…

Who is taking part?

Winnie Harlow

In perhaps the most emotion-fuelled announcement of the year (so far), Winnie Harlow revealed she will be walking the famous runway for the first time.

Estelle Chen

" #2 ALL SMILES! So happy to announce that I will be walking the @victoriassecret #VSFashionShow for the second year ," Chen wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @ed_razek @10magazine @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer for believing in me and for making my dreams come true once again. Thank you to my agents, family and friends for the continuous support, wouldn't behere without you! Feeling honored, blessed, thankful, grateful for everything that's happening to me. And big congrats to ALL the girls who worked so hard for this "

Leomie Anderson

"The face you make when you find out you’ve bagged @victoriassecret show for the fourth time in a row!," Anderson wrote on Instagram. "Big thank you to @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine @fusionmodelsnyc for believing in me and everyone else for the constant support and encouragement, this achievement means EVERYTHING to me ️ #VictoriasSecretFashionShow"

Duckie Thot

"words can’t express how much this means to me, thank you @victoriassecret for the opportunity of a lifetime. This moment means the world. Always believe you can do anything #vsfashionshow"

Barbara Palvin

"Wooowww!! Im speechless. So happy to share the news with you all that i’ll be walking the Victoria’s Secret fashion show this year. Thank you @victoriassecret for making my dream come true!! ♥️ @ed_razek @10magazine @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer"

Sadie Newman

"I am so excitedhappyproudemotional to announce that I am going to be in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!!!!!," Sadie wrote on Instagram. "10 years modeling and this has always been a dream of mine AND I DID IT. Keep grindin’ and being kind. So much love to @luke_simone and @women360mgmt who put up with me being an emotional wreck. THANK YOU SO MUCH to @ed_razek, @johndavidpfeiffer, @monica.mitro and @10magazine for giving me this opportunity, I won’t let you down. ️️️LESGOOOOOO #VSfashionshow"

Alexina Graham

"This [fox emoji] is going to be STRUTTING her stuff this November!!!!!! ArGhHhHh!!!!!!," Graham wrote on Instagram. "I am so so excited and so happy to announce that I will be walking the @victoriassecret runway this November 2018!!!!. Thank you to Monica, Ed, Sophia & John for believing in me and making my dreams come true. This red head is coming for you Thankyou to my agents @womenmanagementny for believing and trusting in me. ️️#redhead #vsfs2018 #dreamscometrue #workhardforyourdreams"

Iesha Hodges

"O M G This is the moment I’ve been praying for! Beyond Speechless!!! Thankyou all from the bottom of my heart."

Georgia Fowler

"When you get the call that it’s going to be round three!," she wrote. "Honored to be walking the @VictoriaSecret show for the third year. It means more and more each year, THANK YOU for seeing my dedication and realizing my dream once again @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine @insta_bobb and to all my friends family and agents for your ongoing support through this journey. Feeling full of love and oh so blessed #VSFS2018"

Herieth Paul

"I watched my first vs show when I was 13 years old. I am so beyond excited to be walking my third @victoriassecret fashion show I am so grateful for this opportunity," captioned her celebratory post. "Thank you @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine @ed_razek1 and my amazing team @womenmanagementny @angiesmodels Ya’ll dreams do come true️ #3"

Frida Aasen

"I got the best surprise today at work - I’ll be walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the second time!," she captioned an Instagram post. "I couldn’t be happier! Thank you for believing in me once again @10magazine @monica.mitro Ed Razek @johndavidpfeiffer @victoriassecret @womenmanagementny ️"

Alanna Arrington

"I FINALLY GET TO TELL YALL I’LL BE WALKING IN THE 2018 VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW!!!!!! I can’t even put into words exactly how amazing this feels to be coming back for my 3rd year. From growing up and prancing around in my moms heels, to being a lil 10 year old girl watching Adriana walk out on that runway and only dreaming of doing it myself... It always felt like it was meant to be so when i finally got the “congratulations call” in 2016, and again 2017, AND AGAIN 2018 ALLLLLL of my dreams came true........ I’m so thankful to the team at @victoriassecret @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer and Ed for bringing me back to rock the runway once again! And thank you to @nextmodels @mothermodel & my trainer @john_benton_model_fitness for being the most supportive team of people during the months of prep for the casting... Now starts the real training!!!! SEE YALL ON THE RUNWAY!!!!!"

Josie Canseco

"literal MOOD because IM WALKING IN THIS YEARS VICTORIA SECRET FASHION SHOW!!!!" Canseco captioned a smiley shot on Instagram. "I can’t believe I’ve been given this opportunity thank you SO much to the team @10magazine @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro for seeing something special in me and an even bigger thank you to the team behind all my work @nextmodels. You guys constantly push me and never gave up on me no matter how many ups and downs we went through. forever grateful for the chance to prove to everyone that I’m meant to be here. I won’t let you guys down!! I love each and every one of you that have followed me and supported me and we’re just getting started️ #VSFashionShow"

Maia Cotton

"This is my face permanently for a little while!!! I am so ecstatic to say that I’ll be walking this years VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW!! I used to think about what this moment might feel like, and it is simply indescribable. Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined I would get the opportunity to cast, let alone confirm the show of a lifetime. A big thank you to my amazing agents for all that you have done. I LOVE YOU️ @alikavoussi @andreaplowright @thelionsny @62management and lastly to @ed_razek @10magazine @monica.mitro and @johndavidpfeiffer THANK YOU for making my dreams come true! I am on a cloud right now!!! "

Cheyenne Maya Carty

"Dreams do come true. Lost for words right now," Carty wrote on Instagram. "I’m just a normal girl from Tottenham who’s been given the opportunity to show the world who I am. So excited to announce that I will be in the Victoria Secret’s show 2018!!!! Forever grateful to everyone who has helped me on this journey so far! Onwards and Upwards #vsfs2018"

Lorena Rae

"Smiling from ear to ear and couldn’t be happier about finding out I get to be in the @victoriassecret Fashion Show this year !! I’m absolutely thrilled and keep pinching myself every 5 minutes!!" she captioned an Instagram. "Thank you so so so much @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine and Ed Razek and of course to everyone else who believed I could do this and was sending supportive messages my way #VSFashionShow2018"

Yasmin Wijnaldum

"Super excited to announce that i am going to be walking in the VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW 2018 !!! ," wrote Wijnaldum. Thank you to everyone who believed in me (and who didn’t) @ed_razek @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer @victoriassecret for giving me this insane chance, forever grateful"

Shanina Shaik

"I had a few visitors turn up to my photoshoot today. It was my amazing agent @lisamariebenson & my bestie @jastookes ... a little confused then began to realize I’m going to receive the most outrageous news!! I WILL BE WALKING IN THE @victoriassecret FASHION SHOW!!!!" Shaik wrote on Instagram. "A challenge for me because I couldn’t cry ... I was in makeup for 4 hours. I’m overjoyed and so beyond grateful . Thank you so very much @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine @ed_razek I’m excited to make this 2018 #VSFS an unforgettable show !!"

Isilda Moreira

"I DID IT OMG if words could make justice to what i feel right now i would try to find a thousand of them and to describe what i am going through right now. as time rushes by i can only feel more and more overwhelmed by having one of my lifetime dreams coming true. every step i took with alongside all these amazing beings who have believed in me have brought me to simply tell you: I WILL BE WALKING FOR @victoriassecret 2018 SHOW #vsfashionshow thank you soooo much @victoriassecret ️🇵🇹"

Devon Windsor

"Wow. I’m not honestly sure what to say, or how to begin, to thank these people who have come and forever changed my life for the better. Thank you to all my friends, family, agents and the people from VS who have believed in me 6 years in a row!!!!!," Windsor captioned her post. "I think people think it gets easier every year, and I can honestly say that is not true. Every year gets more and more difficult and I find myself wanting it even more ! I have never worked so hard or wanted anything in my life so badly. So, to be rewarded for that is a feeling I cannot describe! Congrats to all of the other girls walking as well, I know you all have been working your booties off for this, and I can’t wait to share this incredible moment with you! #VSFashionShow2018 #Number6"

Sofie Rovenstine

"I am so so excited and honored to be able to announce that I will be walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018. Still don’t think it’s quite hit me yet but this is such a dream come true. Thank you to all of you who have supported and believed in me along the way. So incredibly grateful to @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro and @10magazine for the opportunity to be in the show of my dreams. God is good @victoriassecret @jagmodels #vsfashionshow"

Kelly Gale

"Woooohoooo!!!! Yaaayyy, so thrilled to let you all know I'll be walking in the Victorias Secret Fashion Show for my 5th(!!!) year!," Gale wrote. "Its a dream come true every single year and I'm so thankful to everyone who make it happen!️ Forever grateful Ed Razek @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer @fordmodels Thank you @jasminejaye_ @bethjnicely @kirkmyersfitness for always kicking my LET'S DO THIS @victoriassecret #VSFashionShow"

Cindy Bruna

"2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and now 2018 !!! I still can’t believe it ! I feel so blessed and forever grateful to this amazing family Merci Merci Merci @ed_razek @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer for believing in me for 6 years now, you guys changed my life !️ @victoriassecret"

Jourdana Phillips

"Words can not express how I feel right now but I’m going to try lol. Thank you @victoriassecret for giving me the opportunity to walk for a THIRD time!!," Phillips wrote. "I’ve been in and out of the modeling industry for aaaaaaaminute ⏱, and didn’t get my first break till I was 25 I would literally be in a classroom teaching first graders right now if it wasn’t for some really amazing people in my life that encouraged me to give modeling one more shot (i still love the kiddies tho lol). I hope my journey encourages you to never give up, to trust, to believe in your dreams. To always remember what is for you is always for you. Follow your heart and trust me you will always be abundant. Thank you so much @johndavidpfeiffer @10magazine @monica.mitro @ed_razek not only for believing in me but being kind, genuine, sweet, loving people in the processs. Every girl that leaves the VS casting has the biggest smile on their face because you all are so loving and positive. It’s such a joy to have the privilege to work with you all. I’m so lucky!! I feel so alive on the VS runway because you are truly able to be 100% yourself. You can be sexy, laugh, sing, cry, fall, dance whatever because it’s not about being perfect, it’s about letting the real you shine for the world to see. #3 #thankyougod #victoriassecret2018 Thank you @suprememgmt for always havin ya girls back! And thank you @rjathayde for getting my booty right!"

Mayowa Nicholas

"Words cannot describe how happy and honored I am announcing that I will be walking the Victoria secret fashion show this year, Looking forward to sharing the runway with all the powerful and beautiful women in the show," Nicholas wrote on Instagram. "Thank you so much to the entire Victoria secret team @10magazine @monica.mitro @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @victoriassecret for believing in me again. Indeed God’s time is always the best"

Myrthe Bolt

"I’m soooo excited, I WILL BE WALKING THE VICTORIA SECRET SHOW!!! I still can’t believe it! Big big thanks to @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine @mrs_k_chow @victoriassecret for giving me this chance! I also want to thank my sweet Natascha @modelsrockagency and @nextmodels for their ongoing support "

Megan Williams

"Very proud and honoured to be back on this legendary runway for my 3rd year" Megan wrote. "Thankyou @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @10magazine @monica.mitro for believing in me to represent the @victoriassecret brand once again can’t wait to share this experience with all the other dedicated ladies in the #VSFashionShow"

Gizele Oliveira

"Thank you everyone that believed in me since the beginning, thank you for always rooting for me and making me feel the luckiest girl in the world! I’m so so so happy to announce that I’m gonna be walking at the @victoriassecret fashion show 2018 ♥️♥️♥️ thank you @ed_razek @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer for trusting me one more year thank you thank you thank you thank you"

Barbara Fialho

"N 7 ! Thank you my loving @VictoriasSecret family for this amazing gift! It gets more special each year. I love you with all my heart!," Fialho wrote. "I know how hard you all work to make this dream possible for us. Forever grateful for our beautiful journey together. N 7 Obrigada minha família linda @VictoriasSecret por esse presente! Cada ano fica mais especial! Eu amo vocês com todo meu coração, e sei o quanto trabalham para tornar esse sonho possível para nós. Gratidão eterna por nossa linda jornada juntos. Lucky 7 @Ed_razek @Monica.Mitro @JohnDavidPfeiffer @10magazine Love "

Mélie Tiacoh

"It feels so UNREAL! I cannot believe this is actually happening to me! *Pinch me!!!* THANK YOU SO MUCH @victoriassecret @johndavidpfeiffer Ed Razek @monica.mitro @10magazine for giving me the opportunity to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018! WOW! 2018 will be by far the best year of my modeling career and YOU made my dream come true! I will be the first Ivorian 🇨🇮 model walking the show, but also the first Guinean 🇬🇳, and probably Lebanese 🇱🇧 - France and Italy were already represented before - What an honor to represent Ivory Coast, Africa and Diversity Thank you to my agencies and bookers who pushed me and encouraged me to never give up throughout ALL these years!!! @nextmodels @arthurdemarchelier@nextcanada @didierbelleguic"

Maggie Laine

"This feeling will never get old it just keeps growing and growing!!," wrote Laine. "I’m so excited to announce I’ll be walking my 3rd @victoriassecret fashion show! Thank you so much!! @ed_razek @mrs_k_chow @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine."

Toni Garrn

"IM BACK B*****s Here’s some of my favorite looks on the most fun runway ever. Excited to be back and let’s make 2018 the best one yet @victoriassecret"

Kelsey Merritt

"WE DID IT PHILIPPINES!!!!!! What an honor it is to be the first Filipino to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018!!! Ahhhhhh I can’t believe this!! Thank you soooo much @johndavidpfeiffer, @monica.mitro, @10magazine, and @ed_razek for making my dream come true!! ️️ And to my agents at @suprememgmt @nomadmgmt @romanyoung @david_kimm @marissasurmenkow thank you for believing in me and being there for me throughout this journey!! But most of all thank you to all my followers you guys are my rock!!! I couldn’t have done this without you guys. Thank you for your never ending support I LOVE Y’ALL para sainyo to!! #VSFashionShow"

Grace Bol

"Happy to be back @victoriassecret #victoriafashionshow @ed_razek @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer Thank You...♥️"

Everything else you need to know...

Where is it?

Each year the Victoria's Secret show changes location. It's previously been in London, New York, LA, Miami and Paris and last year it was in Shanghai. This year's host city is yet to be announced but it typically takes place in a city that has a large Victoria's Secret market. One thing we do know, the angels will almost certainly be jetting into the location on a pink private jet if previous years are anything to go by.

What date?

The date is yet to be confirmed but typically the show is filmed in late November and then airs online and on TV in December.

Who will wear the Fantasy Bra?

Being picked to wear the Fantasy Bra is a big deal. Previous angels who've been given the pleasure include Gisele, Miranda Kerr, Candice Swanepoel, Claudia Schiffer, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, Jasmine Tookes and last year's Lais Ribeiro. This year's angel is yet to be picked, but when they are - they'll know they've properly made it.

Lais Ribeiro in the fantasy bra in 2017

What is the theme?

Every year the VS team incorporate themes for different parts of the show whether it's Great Britain, Ice Queens, Christmas, Punk, Gothic but this year, all won't be revealed until the night.

Who will perform?

One thing you can always guarantee when it comes to the Victoria's Secret show is that they'll have some of the world's biggest names performing on the night. Previous talent has included Taylor Swift (twice), Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Rihanna but which acts will perform this year? Stay tuned.

