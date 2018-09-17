Victoria Beckham's wild LFW party – all the incredible details (including a major Spice Girls throwback moment) A night to remember, for sure

Victoria Beckham was in very high spirits after her landmark London Fashion Week catwalk show on Sunday – throwing an ultra-swanky party to celebrate her label's 10th anniversary at private member's venue Mark's Club in London's Mayfair. With everyone from husband David Beckham to British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and model-of-the-moment Adwoa Aboah in attendance, it was certainly the place to be for FROW-ers and fashion icons – and we've got all the amazing details from the do.

Victoria with Edward Enninful

The woman of the night wore an outfit straight from the runway for her special evening, of course, rocking the uber-cool front-split skinny trousers in a metallic finish, a white blazer and an oversized t-shirt. The perfect ensemble for partying, it turns out, since our VB was certainly not shy about jumping on the sofa and throwing some shapes to Spice Up Your Life in the early hours.

It seemed the Spice Girls was the soundtrack for the night, since she shared a hilarious video to her Instagram page, writing: "Disclaimer: high heels on the sofa at @marksclubmayfair," alongside the footage of her leading the party in the iconic dance routine. A woman after our own hearts, we think you'll agree. David even replied to the post with a few perplexed emojis!

Other stars at the bash included the Beckhams' close pals Tana and Gordon Ramsey, Liam Payne, Alexa Chung, Jordan Dunn and Lady Mary Charteris. DJ Fat Tony played the tunes, and we'll hazard a guess that there were some gorgeous canapés doing the rounds – the Mark's menu includes wild bream tartare, sesame seared tuna and grilled scallops. Yum.

Alexa Chung looked dreamy in her pink maxi

Before the party, Victoria's tenth anniversary catwalk show was held in London on Sunday morning – the first time she has shown a collection outside of New York. David, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper sat in pride of place on the front row, of course, and the designer ran straight to give them all kisses after the show. So. Cute.

