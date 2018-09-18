The Emmy Awards 2018: The most talked about dresses of the night The red carpet was awash with colour…

It was a big night for stars of the small screen on Monday night at the 2018 Emmy Awards. The Crown's Claire Foy won the coveted best actress award and Thandie Newton, who looked gorgeous in pink, accepted her trophy for best supporting actress for her work in Westworld. In the fashion stakes, we have been swooning over lots of dresses - ready to have a look?

Jessica Biel

The Sinner's Jessica Biel stepped out wearing Ralph & Russo Couture for a night out with her husband Justin Timberlake. We don't know about you but we think she looks like an absolute angel.

Thandie Newton

Pink to make EVERYONE wink. Thandie Newton wore a dress straight from Brandon Maxwell's SS19 runway. Nicely done, TH.

Claire Foy

Simple, elegant, timeless - just a few words to describe Claire Foy's Calvin Klein dress for her big night. We're rubbing out heads over one shoe being covered in crystals, and the other plain, but she looks gorgeous.

Scarlett Johansson

Wow! How incredible does Scarlett Johansson look on the gold carpet?! We're really feeling this Balmain dress with silver accessories.

Mandy Moore

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore matched her dress to her chestnut hair for the Emmys. Wearing custom-made Rodarte, she was the belle of the ball.

Emilia Clarke

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke has won rave reviews for her Dior dress - and rightly so. Does she ever put a foot wrong?

Millie Bobby Brown

No surprise here - the Stranger Things star opted for Calvin Klein. Styled by Thomas Carter Phillips looked sweet in her candy coloured frock.

Michelle Dockery

Stunning! Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery gave us princess-vibes in her Carolina Herrera Resort dress.

Poppy Delevingne

Actress Poppy Delevingne looked delightful in green Giambattista Valli Couture. It was a daring dress, but she definitely pulled it off.

Vanessa Kirby

Swit swoo! If you want a sexy dress for the Emmy Awards, who do you call? Tom Ford, that's who.

Sandra Oh

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh was one of the only stars to choose red, but we love her Ralph & Russo dress.

Tracee Ellis Ross

We love a red (or gold!) carpet risk taker, and at this year's Emmys, it was all about Tracee Ellis Ross' Valentino pink dress. Not everyone could make this work, but Tracee nailed it.

Tiffany Haddish

Somewhere over the rainbow you'll find Tiffany Haddish twirling in her multi-coloured custom Prabal Gurung dress.