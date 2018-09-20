Millie Mackintosh might take the scissors to her gorgeous wedding dress, and here's why The fashionista has plans for her bridal attire…

When Millie Mackintosh married Hugo Taylor in June, we knew her dress would be pretty spectacular. Her bespoke Kate Halfpenny gown had detachable 'double bubble' sleeves and the most incredible lace skirt. Just dreamy! Three months later - after her gorgeous honeymoon in Greece and a frantic time of dashing from FROW-to-FROW during London Fashion Week - we caught up with the newlywed at the launch of her new eponymous makeup line. She told us she has BIG plans for her beautiful wedding dress, and you might be surprised at what she has in store. "I've had it cleaned, it’s in my wardrobe, but I'm not sure! I've got a younger sister - I think she is a little bit more petite than me, but she said maybe she could adapt it for her. The lace overskirt – I may turn it into something else…. its such beautiful lace, that I would wear it again and I do want to keep it forever."

Millie told us her plans for her stunning wedding dress

Speaking about her second wedding outfit – THAT Bianca Jagger style suit - she said she really couldn’t decide whether she preferred it to her wedding dress. "They were just completely different. I loved wearing my dress, but for the registrar outfit - which was three days before the wedding - I just wanted something that was simple and classic. I'm actually wearing the trousers right now!"

Millie chanelled her inner Bianca Jagger for her Town Hall nuptials

Explaining she wanted something a little "out there" for her town hall celebration, she said: "I just knew I wanted to wear a suit, or some form of tailoring, and I found a top from a french brand and found the Les Heroines trousers online."

Millie's new makeup line is available at Boots now

She topped her look with a bohemian hat by Jane Taylor. "I said to Jane – can you create a version of Bianca Jagger's wedding hat as inspiration and it was nice to have that difference – but I knew I wanted to have that big 'wow' moment in my actual dress."

We also asked the former Made in Chelsea star what she did with her stunning wedding shoes - a pair of Gucci platforms. "They are out of the box..." she laughed.

"They are just too beautiful to be kept in the box - I think I will wear them occasionally. It would be a shame not to. In fact, maybe I will wear them on a Monday to the shops!"

