We can't believe we nearly missed Millie Mackintosh's dreamy metallic pink trouser suit The trousers are in the sale – this is not a drill…

Millie Mackintosh is having quite the Fashion Week this season – not only has she re-launched her beauty line with tons of new products, but she's been enjoying plenty of front row appearances and nights out at industry parties, too. She nearly snuck under the radar with one her latest outfits, so we're mighty glad she took to Instagram to remind us! Thank goodness for Throwback Thursday, is all we can say - since Millie used the occasion to post a snap of her practicing her LFW strut in this gorgeous metallic pink trouser suit.

"#tbt to Monday night, in the most beautiful pink suit by @i_love_indress. Such a fun night celebrating JD.com Inc’s support of the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund," she wrote next to her post. The beautiful co-ord is by mega-cool French ready-to-wear label INDRESS, and comes in at a very cool £870 for the set – with the trousers selling for £325 and the jacket at £545 from designer fashion store Baar & Bass. In better news, the trousers are in the sale on the brand's own website – reduced from €310 down to €155.

MORE: Millie Mackintosh had a SECOND wedding outfit - and you might be surprised

Loading the player...

In this high-shine lamé fabric, Millie's nailing the metallic trend, don't you think? And by teaming her trouser suit with a bright fuchsia silk shirt and a matching clutch bag, we reckon she's got shade-clashing down, too. A pair of perspex sandals and her long, loose blonde hair finished the look. Love.

HELLO! caught up with Millie on Tuesday, to find out all about her new makeup line – and the star opened up about her own personal beauty insecurities, particularly her struggle with acne. So many people suffer, and it literally does make you feel like you don't want to leave the house. It's just really, really horrible, it makes you cry, you wake up and you think, is it going to be gone? Please be gone! And you realise it's actually worse," she said.

MORE: Millie Mackintosh bravely reveals acne in makeup-free photo

She added: "I've gone past that phase now, and when I'm not working, I don't put makeup on, I'm just like, 'cool, this is my skin' and yes, I felt self-conscious for a while, then I just thought, do you know what, I've got to get over this. Through sharing it, I feel so much more comfortable about it. You should never be embarrassed or ashamed."