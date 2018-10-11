Kate Moss' daughter, Lila Moss, is all grown up as she attends Marc Jacobs Beauty party Lila Moss is the next big thing in the modelling world

It feels like yesterday that Kate Moss became mum to little Lila Grace in 2002 with her then partner Jefferson Hack (slightly showing our age on that one). Now the beautiful daughter of the iconic supermodel – who kick-started the nineties 'waif' look - has started out on a modelling career of her own at just 16, and is signed to her mum's own modelling agency, aptly called the Kate Moss Agency. She's also the new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty's new limited edition Leopard Frost Collection and attended its launch at London's Harvey Nichols on Thursday. What a way to kick off one's career!

At the event, Lila showed off her individual style wearing a £29 corduroy pinafore dress from Topshop, which she teamed with a sheer top, tights and pair of black trainers.

Lila shared the exciting news on her Instagram page, and the compliments soon came flooding in. One follower told her: "Stunning, just like your mother. You're a natural beauty." Another said: "You look stunning Lila! Can't wait for more campaigns."

The teenager is sure to be super successful in the modelling industry with mum Kate in charge of her career. Kate has known Marc Jacobs for years, so Lila's debut into the fashion world was with a close, albeit extremely famous, family friend.

On his own Instagram page, Marc Jacobs wrote a touching tribute to Lila and Kate. He posted: "When I met @lilamoss for the first time in 2008, I was on a holiday in Ibiza and went to Formentera for the day to visit with her mom, Kate Moss, and other friends and family. At just 6 years old, Lila’s strong character, demeanor and great beauty was already very apparent. The next time I saw Lila was in August of 2011 at Kate’s wedding, her character was even more dynamic and her beauty even greater.

"This past July is that last time I saw Lila when Kate brought her to the set of our @marcbeauty campaign shoot with @davidsimsofficial. It was a bit surreal to have Kate in the studio with Lila as it brought back memories of the first time I met Kate when she was 18 years old and cast to walk for the Perry Ellis’ Spring/Summer 1993 Grunge Collection.Kate and I become very close after the Grunge Collection and remain lifelong friends (much of which is very well documented!)."

The designer added: "Lila’s beauty, composure, patience and kindness made this project even more special than I could have imagined. With each look we photographed, she got into each character effortlessly and gracefully. Thank you, Lila, for being a part of this extremely special project and thank you, @katemossagencyand @jeffersonhack for allowing us the privilege to work with your beautiful daughter."

