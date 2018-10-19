Naomi Watts looks fabulous at 50 in Victoria Beckham-esque lilac suit The actress was looking radiant on a night out in New York

She’s one of Hollywood's most praised actresses, having won multiple awards for her roles in films such as Birdman and The Impossible. And on Thursday Naomi Watts proved she can still score high in the style stakes too, when she appeared at a Hugo Boss party wearing a gorgeous pale lilac suit by the designer that was very similar to a style previously worn by Victoria Beckham. The 50-year-old chose a loose fitted, androgynous cut, with a slightly oversized blazer and straight trousers. To keep things feminine she added a Josie Natori white silk camisole underneath, and accessorised with a pair of black heeled court shoes and a matching clutch bag.

Naomi looked so elegant in this outfit

Naomi was looking incredibly fresh and radiant, wearing her shoulder length blonde hair in loose waves and opting for a striking makeup look consisting of natural skin, minimal eye makeup and a strong red lip. The classic look perfectly showed off her pretty features and let her natural radiance shine.

Victoria Beckham previously started the trend when she stepped out in London back in March wearing a gorgeous lavender suit from her own collection. Her suit was made in a tailored, structured fit and is slightly oversized – giving the wife of David Beckham a typically polished yet super-fresh look. She teamed the gorgeous pastel ensemble with a co-ordinating pair of mint high heel shoes, also from her own, high-end collection.

Naomi has previously revealed that swapping aerobic and cardio exercises in the gym for 'softer' exercises keeps her in shape and looking young. "I do yoga," she explained. "I did do a lot of aerobic and cardio workouts before but now I've slowed down. I used to do dance and things like that, Jane Fonda-style. Boot camp things: that's about as macho as I get, doing push-ups and burpees. I like something softer these days."

