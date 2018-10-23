Cara Delevingne steps out in autumn florals for an auction event in London This is the model-turned-actresses' first official appearance since Princess Eugenie's wedding

Known for her eclectic sense of style, Cara Delevingne has once again wowed in a delicate outfit. Stepping out at the TAG Heuer auction at Maddox Gallery in London, the supermodel-turned-actress wowed crowds in a contrasting floral dress, proving this print isn't just for summer. Featuring floral embroidery, the top of Cara's Dior dress consisted of a fragile, sheer strap top with stitched flowers. The skirt of the dress was mauve in colour with tie-die detailing and featured the same pattern all over. Toughening up the look, the 26-year-old opted to throw on a fitted biker jacket and a pair of boots with lace up detailing at the front - a style that's very in right now might we add.

As for her beauty look, the face of Burberry's newest fragrance wore her hair in a relaxed, super-short bob (which we adore!) and her makeup was gorgeously dewy. She wore a taupe, lightly sparkly shadow on her eyes, kept her lashes fluttery and wore a simple, pearlised gloss on her lips. As you may have already guessed, her eyebrows were - of course - looking nothing but flawless.

The last time Delevingne was spotted was actually Princess Eugenie's royal wedding when she wore a dramatically different look that garnered praise from all corners of the globe. For the occasion earlier this month, she opted for a Giorgio Armani tuxedo with a top hat and fans were quick to comment on how good she looked. Her Instagram was awash with comments like, 'Seriously though......is there another one that does it so well'.

One thing we know for sure when it comes to Delevingne, she can rock both androgynous and feminine looks in equal measure. Her latest outfit only proves this, right?

