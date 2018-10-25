Here's your first look at the H&M x Moschino fashion collection Sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid stormed the catwalk…

On Wednesday evening H&M finally revealed the looks for its highly anticipated designer collaboration with Moschino. Creative Director Jeremy Scott invited an audience of celebrities, international editors and influencers to a billboard-filled catwalk lit up like Times Square in New York, to watch models show off the streetwear-inspired looks. Model siblings Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid both walked the runway, as did Naomi Campbell, who closed the show. The models entered the catwalk by a street-scene staircase reminiscent of an old New York musical. They then walked the catwalk, designed to resemble a street, the very place where Jeremy loves to see people wearing his designs.

Naomi Campbell closing the show

The FROW was equally star-studded with Paris Jackson, Frances Bean Cobain and Miles Richie among the guests. Naturally all the guests were dressed in the looks from the collection.

Paris Jackson dressed in the collection to watch from the front row

"The MOSCHINO [tv] H&M collection is a gift to my fans and I wanted to give them the most MOSCHINO collection ever,” Jeremy said. “I tried to include all the ingredients you would expect from one of my shows - cartoon couture mixed with a street wear vibe doused with hip hop worthy amounts of bling bling to create a totally MOSCHINO look.”

Model Winnie Harlow donned sparkles

The beauty look for the show was created by the legendary Pat McGrath using products from the H&M Beauty line. To complement the collection, the make-up was strong and glamorous, focusing on graphic winged liner for the eyes and luminous skin.

The dreamiest makeup look courtesy of Pat McGrath

As soon as Jeremy took his bow wrapping up the fashion show, the billboards framing the catwalk rose to reveal Grammy award winning producer and artist Diplo on the decks, ready to get the party started.

Cute puppy ensemble

If you’re desperate to get your hands on the collection - the collection drops on 8 November and it’ll be available in selected H&M stores nationwide, as well as online. Excitingly, there’s even some special pieces for dogs - see above -don’t pretend you won’t be buying those!