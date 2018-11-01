Revealed: The stars of the NEW Burberry Christmas campaign Introducing Naomi Campbell's mum...

Now that Halloween is over, we’re getting in the mood for Christmas, and what better way to get in the festive spirit than the Christmas ad campaigns coming our way. On Thursday the stars of Riccardo Tisci’s first Burberry Christmas campaign were announced, and they’re very different to what his predecessor would have done. Under Christopher Bailey we watched Romeo Beckham play in the snow, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on a trampoline. All very sweet! Now, it’s a little different as the Chief Creative Officer has unveiled his new stars.

Matt Smith, the star of The Crown

Excitingly, we have supermodel Naomi Campbell and her mum Valerie Morris-Campbell (how cool is that?!), The Crown’s Matt Smith, actress Kristin Scott Thomas, singer M.I.A and they have all been shot by British artist Juno Calypso.

Kristin Scott Thomas looking gorgeous for the Burberry Christmas ad

It has been quite an exciting year for the 48-year-old supermodel - last month she attended the royal wedding, walked the H&M x Moschino catwalk, and now she has bagged an ad campaign for her and her mum - not bad going!

Naomi and her friend Princess Eugenie

We’ve got a little while to wait until the full ad is out, but when it drops on 13 November we’re expecting it to be amazing.

M.I.A rocking a Burberry scarf

Each photo sees the stars wearing Burberry’s Spring Summer 2019 collection, and according to Vogue, “each picture is split so the subject's face is presented as a double illusion rather than a classic image.” How very Christmassy.