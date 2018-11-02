Keira Knightley delves into the Chanel archives for her Nutcracker red carpet gown Once upon a time...

Thursday night saw the European premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and The Four Realms, and if you were expecting fairytale gowns, royal-looking jewels and princess-worthy hair… then you’d be exactly right. We can’t stop talking about Keira Knightley and Mackenzie Foy’s seriously opulent ensembles, which have us seriously re-thinking our Christmas party LBD (well, maybe).

Keira Knightley plays the Sugar Plum Fairy

Keira may have first stepped onto our screens in football gear when we first watched Bend It Like Beckham, but she swapped her studded boots for studded stilettos in true Cinderella style (see what we did there?) to walk the red carpet with her co stars. Her off-the-shoulder lacy gown may look like it came directly from Tchaikovsky’s costume department, but you don’t need to travel decades back in time to pick up one yourself - just back to Chanel’s 2005 Couture Spring collection.

The back of the dress featured a long pink bow

Keira's makeup was kept sharp and elegant

The dress had baby pink cascading bow at the back, turning Keira into an archetypal Sugar Plum Fairy - even if Karl Lagerfeld wasn’t aiming for whimsical-princess-chic, he seriously nailed the look. Keira let her gown do the talking storytelling, as she chose a grown-up red lipstick shade and kept her hair in a perfectly sleek bun - bringing her ballerina character from screen to reality.

Mackenzie's dress was blush-toned and beautiful

It wasn’t just Keira who chose frivolous fashion; the film’s leading actress, Mackenzie Foy, also got the fairytale-vibes dress-code memo. Well, it is fitting for the film, after all. The 17-year-old star chose a strapless, floor-length candyfloss pink, which is straight from the Rodarte SS19 catwalk, and its structured front and adorned flowers make it perfect for any leading lady. Or anyone at all, in fact.

Even princesses need a smoky eye, of course

Mackenzie kept her hair in Disney-worthy loose curls, and chose a rose-pink tint for the lips - the kind of shade you can only achieve if you’ve been frolicking with squirrels or singing with sparrows in fantasy meadows. Although we’re also taking suggestions for a MAC dupe.

The co-stars hugged on the red carpet

If you’re looking for sartorial inspiration, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is in cinemas now - but be warned, it might have your brushing off your ballet pumps and wearing ribbons in your hair. But what’s the harm in adding a little ‘happily ever after’ to your wardrobe?

