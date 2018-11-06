The $1m Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra has been revealed and this is who’s wearing it It's regarded as the highest angel honour

It's that time of year again! The angels are getting ready to strut their stuff down one of the most famous runways in the world at the annual Victoria's Secret show in New York. A certified spectacle, it will be filled with feathers, costumes, diamantes and no end of million-dollar smiles but there will also be a million dollar bra too. Yes, the legendary Fantasy Bra has been revealed for 2018 along with the lucky angel who will wear it.

Elsa Hosk has been named as this year's lucky girl and she couldn't be happier. Posting a photo of herself modelling the bra on Instagram, she captioned the photo: "Hands down best bday present EVER IN LIFE !!!!!! The 2018 fantasy bra. This is for everyone that believes in hard work and goes after their wildest dreams !!!! thanks for making mine come true @victoriassecret #edrazek @monica.mitro can’t wait to wear the million dollar bra down the runway in the #vsfashionshow in a couple of days!"

Absolutely jaw-dropping, this year's design is reminiscent of a bralet shape. Designed by Swarovski, it's made up of a casual 2,100 diamonds but is actually more simple than previous years. Sometimes brightly coloured, sometimes geometric, sometimes tasselled - this one is all about the minimalism. All one colour, it just features sparkling belly chain detailing that reaches up to the neck and gorgeously, delicate straps. Valued at $1 million dollars, it took over 930 hours to make and features 71 carats.

Hosk, who has been modelling for the lingerie giant since 2011, describe the moment she saw it to People. "My body was violently shaking", she said. "And it wasn’t because I was nervous, I was just excited."

She went on to announce it as the "most beautiful Fantasy Bra" she'd ever seen, before adding: "It’s just very cool, very simple, modern, and so sparkly."

"If I would have designed it, it would have looked just like this."