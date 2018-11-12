Mickey Mouse is turning 90 this month and we're going to celebrate by going shopping Our Christmas list just got so much bigger…

Good old Mickey Mouse is marking a milestone birthday this month - the big 9-0 and everybody's getting in on the celebrations. The world's most famous cartoon character has been a mainstay for countless generations and is as loved now as he was when he first exploded on the scene.

The brainchild of Walt Disney, Mickey first appeared in the animation, Steamboat Willie, on 18th November 1928, and has since starred in over 120 animated shorts, taken centre stage in theme parks and been part of touring productions such as Disney on Ice. Regarded as the "True Original", the cartoon character has inspired countless other animations and proven so beloved, Walt Disney actually earned an honorary Oscar for his artistic invention.

Super blogger Chiara Ferragni loves Mickey Mouse so much she has a Mickey tattoo - so we're looking to her for our shopping inspiration!

Certainly iconic and certainly instantly recognisable, it's not surprising then that to mark the birthday a ton of brands have come up with Mickey-themed goods that are now top of our Christmas list. From trainers to wallpaper, knits to phone cases, here's what we've got our eye on:

Bershka oversized jumper, £29.99, bershka.com

Swarovski Face iPhone cover, £35, swarovski.com

Le Creuset casserole dish, £180, lecreuset.co.uk

Danielle Nicole backpack, £59, shopdisney.co.uk

Colourful Superga, £69, superga.co.uk

Kelly Hoppen Sketch wallpaper, £40 per/sqm, Graham & Bell