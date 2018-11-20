Millie Mackintosh just rewore her glittery wedding shoes - see the pics! Well, they're too beautiful to stay in storage...

Millie Mackintosh tied the knot with her Made in Chelsea co-star Hugo Taylor back in July 2018 - you no doubt saw the EXCLUSIVE photos in your favourite weekly magazine - and it would appear that the nuptials are clearly still on her mind. Stepping out on Tuesday, the 29-year-old fashion star looked stunning in an outfit that saw her re-wear her AMAZING glittery wedding heels.

Hosting a swanky lunch with haircare brand, Kerastase, to celebrate the launch of Elixir Ultime at London's Annabel's, Millie opted for a oh-so-Christmas-ready green velvet dress. Down to her ankles, high-necked by backless, the gown was the brainchild of Saloni and costs a whopping £600. She accessorised with a beautiful pair of diamond chandellier earrings but the real sparkle came in the form of her Gucci platforms that featured incredible images of bees over the front.

PHOTOS: Our favourite royal brides and their SECOND wedding dresses

Worn on her big day to complement her incredible wedding dress, Millie let HELLO! Fashion Monthly exclusively photograph her magical fitting. Talking about her boho look, which was designed by Kate Halfpenny, Millie told us why she opted for such volumnous sleeves, saying: "They were a big thing for me, but it was originakly going to be a singular puff. It was only when I was trying on different sized ones that I put two on one arm - just to see what it would look like. I said at the time 'It's going to look too much'. But then I was like, 'Actually, I really love it'."

Millie photographed by Kris Atomic for HELLO! Fashion Monthly's September issue

A close up shot of Millie's beautiful shoes, captured by Kris Atomic for HELLO! Fashion Monthly's September issue

A while after, when HELLO! interviewed Millie to celebrate her makeup line, she revealed that she had no plans of keeping her beautiful designer shoes in storage. She said: "They are just too beautiful to be kept in the box - I think I will wear them occasionally. It would be a shame not to. In fact, maybe I will wear them on a Monday to the shops!"

VIDEO: Millie and Hugo's epic love story