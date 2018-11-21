Meghan Markle's favourite trainers just topped Instagram's most wanted list The Duchess' sneakers have been hugely popular on social media

We all know the beautiful Duchess of Sussex has huge worldwide influence when it comes to fashion. Be it chic tuxedo dresses or super stylish high heels, Meghan always has finger on the pulse with new trends. Everyone wants to dress like her and now there's proof: the royal's favourite sneakers have just topped a list of most searched brands on Instagram. Remember those cool white trainers Meghan wore to the Invictus Games in Australia in October by eco-friendly brand Veja? Insta searches have increases 113% year on year for the shoes, according to Lyst’s Year in Fashion Report for 2018. Wow!

The sneakers in question are Veja's Esplar white leather style and are currently available on rubbersole.co.uk for £86.39. We're predicting another surge in sales following this latest report.

Global fashion search platform Lyst tracked over 100 million searches from 80 million shoppers in 2018 and for the first time has included social media metrics as well. The research found that Duchess Meghan is having a staggering effect on the fashion industry and the public's shopping choices.

Lyst report that if Meghan wears a certain designer, on average, that brand will see a +200% increase in search demand over the following week. Indeed, the former actress comes in a number three of global ultra-influencers after Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

The Duchess' influence with those Veja trainers is impressive, but that's not the only piece of her wardrobe driving traffic online. When the royal stepped out in Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy at her wedding to Prince Harry, searches for ‘Givenchy dresses’ surged 184%. And following the wedding, searches for 'halter neck dresses' increased by 40% and 'halter neck tops' 21% week on week.

Then there was Meghan's gorgeous pink off the shoulder dress by Carolina Herrera which she wore to Trooping the Colour. Searches were up 52% for the term 'boat neck' after her outfit choice in June 2018.

Meghan and Harry's recent tour of Australia and the South Pacific also had a big impact on fashion searches. The Duchess' striped dress by Martin Grant that she wore on Bondi Beach saw internet searches rocket to +385% year on year for the exact dress. While her stunning pale pink dress by Goat back in May caused searches to sour too.

Here's betting the Duchess is number one global ultra-influencer in 2019…

