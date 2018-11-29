We really, really want Victoria Beckham's amazing striped jumper This knit will be at the top of your Christmas list...

Victoria Beckham is currently strutting her stuff in NYC and has been switching up her looks daily. On Wednesday, the fashion mogul was snapped exiting a brunch spot in Manhattan and showcased that Carrie Bradshaw confidence - rocking a pair of red tailored trousers from her own line which she teamed with the most gorgeous cream striped jumper, also part of her current collection. Oh, how we wish we could swap wardrobes with her for just one day! We have to say that we can't imagine VB wearing a Christmas jumper - but maybe this is her take on the festive knit, what do you think? The former Spice Girl added a pair of big black shades and a matching red handbag to her outfit, and she was good to go. And although the temperatures in NYC is currently around 4 degrees, VB decided not to wear a coat, but maybe when your outfit is this cool, you don't want to cover it up.

VB lit up the side walk in NYC

On Tuesday, the mother-of-four was the epitome of #outfitgoals. Wearing an ensemble from her own line, Victoria, teamed her khaki, military-style blouse with a pair of matching trousers which were of the cropped variety.

You can find Victoria's latest look at her online shop

The shirt will set you back £935 and the trousers, £820 and the best news is they are currently available online now. The future YouTuber is rarely seen without her shades and she added a matching black bag and sharp black boots. Victoria said of the getup: "It's cold in NYC! Wearing one of my favourite looks from winter."

The jet-setter was in London last week where she paid a visit to her flagship store on Dover Street. Victoria wore red again (keeping it festive) and she even matched her ensemble with the interior of her ride for the day - her Jaguar. Could she BE more fabulous? Sharing a video on her Instagram stories, she wrote: "When even the car matches your outfit" accompanied with a shot of the red hot upholstery. Her red roll neck jumper, silky skirt, boots and clutch bag - were from her upcoming SS19 range, and we can't wait for it to drop online.

