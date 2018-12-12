Lady Amelia Windsor wore Meghan Markle's favourite designer at the Fashion Awards Did you spot her?

We are still fawning over pictures of the Duchess of Sussex looking incredible at the 2018 Fashion Awards. Who can forget her elegant one-shouldered Givenchy gown? The velvet design hugged her baby bump and her gold accessories - a pair of Tamara Mellon gold sandals, Pippa Small gold bangles and a pair of simple gold studs - set it off perfectly. However, with all the fuss surrounding Meghan's appearance, you may have missed another royal at the bash! And what's more, she even wore a designer loved by the Duchess. Lady Amelia Windsor stunned fans in a gorgeous pink gown by Carolina Herrera. The beautiful bespoke buy had a pretty sweetheart neckline, a cinched-in waist which was made extra-special with taffeta detail and lots of embroidery. How gorgeous did she look? We also loved her stunning gold Soru jewellery and glossy, 90s style makeup.

Lady Amelia wowed on teh red carpet in Carolina Herrera

Prince Harry's wife loves the high end brand - having worn the designer twice at two very important functions. The first was at her Trooping the Colour debut on 9 June – just three weeks after she married Harry. Her a fabulous blush-toned outfit featured an off-the shoulder neckline - known as the bateau that was reminiscent of her now-iconic wedding dress.

Amelia wore a pearl ring from Soru, priced at £145

It had statement buttons and a lovely tailored feel. Just over a month later, the former Suits star was the epitome of summer style as she enjoyed a day at the polo watching her husband play in the Sentebale Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club.

Cheering Harry on from the side-lines, she turned heads in her navy blue CH dress which she paired with some gorgeous nude shoes by Aquazzura.

The royal accessorised with a pair of stylish sunglasses, simple diamond earrings and a J.Crew raffia clutch bag for the occasion.

