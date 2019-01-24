The unusual fashion trend Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham made cool The print everyone is talking about RN...

Trust us, cow print is going to be massive this summer and what's more, Victoria Beckham and the Duchess of Sussex have already got on board with the quirky fashion trend that could replace leopard print in our wardrobes - god forbid. The former Spice Girl has featured the eye-catching, monochrome print in her new Spring Summer 19 collection and we have to say, we love it. One of our favourite pieces from her line is the 3/4 sleeve midi dress, which will set you back £1650. The structurally panelled frock has a slashed, button-up neck and the cleverly placed cow-hide print accentuates the silhouette of the body, and has contrasting stitching in red.

Victoria Beckham

And it wasn't just Victoria showcasing cow print on the catwalks, we also spotted it at both Burberry and Richard Quinn. In fact, for Riccardo Tisci’s Burberry debut he sent a model down the runway wearing a cow-print skirt with a t-shirt that had the word 'COW' on it.

The Duchess of Sussex's Gianvito Rossi shoes

Meghan is also a fan of the trend, and looked her typically stunning self when she arrived at Smart Works HQ in London last week.

Rixo

The stunning wife of Prince Harry sported her growing baby bump in a gorgeous outfit which consisted of a black dress by Hatch (which she first wore on a visit to King's College last year) a camel coat by Oscar de la Renta and a pair of jazzy, cow-print shoes by Gianvito Rossi. Meghan had worn these shoes before she met Harry and they featured on her now-defunct fashion blog, The Tig.

Jeffrey Campbell

You might find garish prints a tad intimidating, but do not fear. Thanks to the monochrome colour way, it's one of the easiest animal prints to master this season.

Hotter

Or you could take baby steps with stylish separates or subtle accessories. Team a cow print shirt with skinny jeans and loafers, or even à la Meghan with an accessory or two - a cow print clutch bag would pack a powerful punch without going over the top.

