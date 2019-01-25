M&S launches a limited edition shoe range - and your favourite Instagram star designed them We want ALL of them…

Fresh from showing off Holly Willoughby’s denim collection, Marks & Spencer has another exciting announcement - a collaboration with some of the UK’s biggest influencers. And it’s not modelling a new fashion campaign, or starring in a TV ad, these ladies have been put to work, and designed a shoe that they would love to wear.

The seven fashion and lifestyle influencers are @dresslikeamum, @thefashion_lift, @stylemesunday, @emilyjanejohnston, @daniellevanier, @erica_davies and @doesmybumlook40, and you probably follow all of them.

The best news about this limited edition drop? They’re chic and they’re comfy - Insolia® technology features across the entire collection. The range will be available online from the end of January, and here’s the ones you can choose from. We’ll be buying one of each. We’ll race you to the queue.

See all the Instagram influencers and their shoes below...

The Erica celebrates colour in the form of a sporty cross over sandal. Coloured jewels adorn a vibrant orange base, sure to capture the light of the Summer sun and featuring Erica’s birthstone - Topaz.

The Kat is the little black shoe everyone needs in their wardrobe, the heel that will go with everything and with a chic tassel ankle tie that will take you from desk to dance floor.

The Danielle is sports luxe heel with clean lines and a contemporary design. Including modern fabrications with lace and toggle adjustable fastenings, finished in metallic hardware.

The Zoe slider features colour popping pom-poms, sure to inject some fun into your wardrobe and a definite go to slider for sunny afternoons by the pool.

The Fran court has been designed around the beautiful statement bow and a soft colour palette of nude and pink. The feminine style is the perfect way to dress up your favourite denim look.

The Natalie has a vintage feel to its design, with pearl detailing on a peep toe style platform heel. Nudes and pinks contrast modern textures and metallics for contemporary twist on a retro aesthetic.

The Emily is a classic T-bar style sandal with a chic mock croc finish that will elevate any outfit. The warm caramel tones are perfectly offset by the metallic gold lobster, which gives reference to lobster fishing in Maine where Emily used to go on holiday as a child.

Prices range from £35 for The Emily to £49.50 for The Fran. Available online from Tuesday 29 January with a new style available every two weeks.