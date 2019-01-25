Brooklyn Beckham's girlfriend Hana Cross just stepped out in head-to-toe Victoria Beckham designs, and scored major brownie points no doubt The ultimate in-law style trick

When your boyfriend's mum is a mega-famous fashion designer and er, a Spice Girl, it must be pretty hard to feel confident you're making a good impression. Yet, Brooklyn Beckham's new girlfriend Hana Cross must have surely earnt the seal of approval from Victoria Beckham when she arrived at her most recent clothing launch wearing an entire outfit of her designs - hello brownie points! Genius. The model even posted the look on Instagram, writing, "Had so much fun last night at the @victoriabeckham x @reebok party #reebokxvictoriabeckham. Outfit from the amazing #VBpreSS19 collection."

Victoria and David arrived at the party with Brooklyn and Hana

This surely also proves that Victoria gets on well with Brooklyn's new squeeze, since she almost certainly gave Hana the clothes for the event. Aww. The look, which features a boxy sleeveless denim jacket and slouchy jeans - expertly accessorised with Christian Dior's J'adior slingbacks - looked incredible on the 21-year-old, of course.

It's been an exciting week for non-stop Victoria, as she launches her Reebok collection out in the states. The new range is unisex and is designed to take the wearer 'from the gym, to the street and back again' and is inspired from her experiences living in Los Angeles and London. With a colour palette of camel, silver and grey with a touch of sunset orange, black and white - it’s all very Victoria. In fact, it wouldn’t look out of place on her fashion week catwalks.

Speaking of the collection’s design process, she said, "The idea behind this collection was to mix the relaxed attitude of streetwear with the technical performance of sportswear, whilst staying true to the minimal aesthetic of my brand - and incorporating unisex pieces which was key for me when developing the collection."

