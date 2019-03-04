Meet your new HFM cover stars: Model Edie Campbell and artist Christabel MacGreevy Best friends model Edie Campbell and artist Christabel MacGreevy are HFM’s latest cover stars – shot by Tim Walker...

When HFM met Edie Campbell and Christabel MacGreevy the best friends say how helpful people have been in supporting Itchy Scratchy Patchy – their fashion brand of three years, which has been worn by Cara Delevingne, Pixie Geldof, Dua Lipa and Adwoa Aboah.

"People have been so generous with their time and energy," said Edie. One of those keen to help was heavyweight photographer Tim Walker who shot them for the HFM cover. "Tim was like, 'I'm up for a fun day with you guys, I'll just turn up and you can tell me what you want to do'. "I said, 'We want to do this and that' and he said, 'Sounds great, see you next week'."

Last month Edie, who's second photo shoot at the age of 15 led to a British Vogue cover, swiftly followed by a Burberry campaign (alongside Kate Moss) and has since starred in ads for Marc Jacobs and Alexander McQueen, announced to her 123k Instagram followers that she had been dropped from a Milan Fashion Week show for 'being too big to open the show'.

The following morning the defiant model posted an image of herself eating a croissant in her hotel room with Christabel stating she was 'treating herself to a slap-up breakfast.' Later, Edie who has previously walked for labels including Saint Laurent and Chanel confirmed: 'And by "too big" I don’t mean "too famous" I mean "too fat".'

Both from Westbourne Grove in West London, Edie's dad is Roddy Campbell, a hedge fund manager; her mum is successful architect Sophie Hicks, who previously worked as a stylist for British Vogue and for designer Azzedine Alaïa. Christabel's dad is a GP and used to bring fashion magazines home from his practice for her to study "religiously".

Edie and Christabel at the Itchy Scratchy Patchy pop-up now open at Dover Street Market

The best friends pooled their talents to form Itchy Scratchy Patchy in 2015. "It started in a way by mistake, it was definitely unintentional," Edie said. "We thought it would be a nice little project, we wanted to develop something," added Christabel.

"We started with a collection of patches, because we were looking at vintage denim and thought, 'Let’s get some patches made to put on them'. We did and it kind of grew from there – we were like, 'We’ve made these' and really naively thought, 'Let’s put them on some clothes'."

Since they have worked with the likes of Levi's, Sunspel, Dickies, Lewis Leathers, Dover Street Market and – most recently - premium Italian apparel brand Moncler for the 1952 Genius Project, which launched in Milan last month.

Edie said how refreshing it is to do something separate to her career as a model. "I wanted to start something that was separate and something that felt like mine. A lot of the time as a model you are waiting for people to come to you and that isn’t the happiest place to be. I wanted to do something that felt expressive."

To read the interview and see the Tim Walker shoot in full - pick up the April/May editor of Hello Fashion Monthly, out now…