Glossier Play has been revealed - and it's even better than we hoped Come to mama...

Glossier has become our go-to beauty brand for skincare basics, modern essentials and low-key makeup for that no-makeup-makeup look, but now we're very excited with the launch of Glossier Play. Having teased the launch for over a week, we're now thrilled to know exactly what it is! Glossier Play is the glam sister to Glossier - think vibrant colour, fun glitter and luxurious textures.

A statement read: "Our team has been working on Glossier Play for over two years, obsessively nerding out over formulas, searching the world (literally) for the best materials, and finessing shades until they were just right. With Glossier Play, you'll find colours you've never seen before, luxurious textures that move with you, and products that breath excitement back into your makeup routine. Glossier Play isn't about a certain look, it's about having fun in whatever moment you're in."

SHOP: The best new beauty launches for Spring

The launch of Glossier Play begins with four products - just like the brand did back in 2014 with the launch of the original Glossier. So what can we expect?

Colorslide

A colour-true gel eyeliner pencil that lasts all day and all night.

Vinylic Lip

A high shine lacquer in an easy-to-use click pen format.

Niteshine

A buildable pearlescent highlighter with precision doe-foot applicator.

Glitter Gelée

A one-step glitter gel that creates an instant multi-dimensional, jewelled effect.

Extras

There’s also two tools: Blade, a high tech sharpener, and The Detailer, a precise applicator designed for Glitter Gelée.

The best news? There’s more coming for Glossier Play. And it will come in the same Instagrammable packaging. Since it’s launch in 2014, Glossier now has cult-status and has grown into a multi-million-dollar cosmetic empire, with an army of dedicated devotees and plenty of famous fans. Launched by entrepreneur and former Vogue styling assistant Emily Weiss as a bi-product of her popular blog Into The Gloss; Glossier has now become what Forbes dubbed a "beauty brand for Generation Instagram".

Shop the collection on Glossier's website now.