Barbie honours British supermodel Adwoa Aboah with her own doll for International Women's Day Watch the moment model Adwoa Aboah sees herself as a Barbie doll for the very first time...

Can you imagine seeing yourself as a Barbie? Words couldn't describe the sheer joy that would bring. British model and activist Adwoa Aboah knows the feeling all too well thanks to a one-of-a-kind “Shero” or Role Model Barbie doll that has been unveiled to inspire the "limitless potential in every girl."

Perfectly timed with International Women's Day on 8 March, Adwoa is the perfect woman to be given the honour; as well as storming down the catwalks, she's the founder of Gurls Talk, an online community for young women to discuss issues such as mental health, education, self-care and relationships.

According to a statement, Barbie is honouring Adwoa for her "vocal and passionate support of girls, and for using her platform as a globally successful model to empower girls today."

Adwoa’s doll has not one, but two looks in order to represent her two worlds - fashion and activism. Her first outfit is based on the look she rocked when she picked up the British Fashion Council Model of the Year 2017 Award, an accolade in celebration of her huge global impact in modelling and activism. Adwoa’s doll wears an homage to the Michael Halpern dress, a Stephen Jones Millinery for Halpern turban, and Christian Louboutin shoes. The doll’s casual look is a Gurls Talk t-shirt and leopard print skirt.

Barbie has been extremely busy lately, in fact, she has been busy since 1959, but she's now on a full-blown mission! For 2019, Barbie is determined to shine a spotlight on relevant female role models who are breaking boundaries. And what's more, since launching the "Dream Gap" project back in 2018, Barbie is dedicating resources to like-minded organisations in support of closing the “Dream Gap” and levelling the playing field for girls. Barbie + Adwoah = the dream BFFs.

Loading the player...

Watch the moment model Adwoa Aboah sees herself as a Barbie doll for the very first time...