Model mania! Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn & Alexa Chung join royals at star-studded National Portrait Gallery Gala A night out for the biggest supermodels on the planet…

The style set put on their finery for a night out with the royals on Tuesday evening as they joined Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice at the National Portrait Gallery. Kate Moss, who walked in arm-in-arm with her beau Count Nikolai von Bismarck, looked absolutely sensational in a burnt orange gown and one of her fringed faux-fur capes. Diamond earrings completed the 45-year-old's glam look, but she kept her beauty look simple, as per usual.

Fellow supermodel Jourdan Dunn looked sensational in her figure-hugging strapless champagne-coloured silk gown with a fishtail skirt. The 28-year-old mum-of-one kept her accessories to a minimum - letting her Armani dress do all the talking.

For her beauty look, Jourdan's hair was styled into a sleek sweptback bun by her hairstylist Renda Attia, and her makeup artist, Emma Osbourne, revealed Jourdan's "natural fresh glowing skin" was all thanks to Starskin skincare. She also used Glossier makeup, Hourglass Beauty and Iconic London's setting spray.

Model-turned-fashion-designer Alexa Chung went for a daring look for this year's Gala, but it totally worked. The 35-year-old opted for a floral Erdem dress straight from the AW19 runway, and she looked blooming gorgeous. From the bow details, tiered layers and pretty floral print, it's very Erdem.

The models swapped the runway for the National Portrait Gallery, and as well as the Duchess of Cambridge, they also mingled with Princess Beatrice and her new boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Other celebrities included David and Victoria Beckham, Bianca Jagger, Made in Chelsea's Mark-Francis Vandelli, Vogue Editor Edward Enninful and shoe designer Christian Louboutin. A very stylish crowd, indeed.

