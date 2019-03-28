Victoria Beckham's statement new shoe boots will surprise and amaze you This shouldn't work, but it does…

Victoria Beckham is on a stylish trip to Doha, Qatar this week, and is majorly impressing us with her outfit choices (as ever). The fashion designer is in the Middle East to judge the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize, so of course she dressed to please - wearing a sleek black midi dress and a pair of matching peep-toe shoe boots. VB has been seen rocking the statement footwear since the beginning of the year - in theory, it's the perfect between-season choice. And if we had an immaculate cherry red pedicure like Victoria, we'd be keen to show it off too.

Victoria's favourite statement boots

As ever, the star has been posting snippets from her work trip on Instagram, sharing a snap with fellow designer Diane Von Furstenberg and model Natalia Vodianova as well as Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing. She even posted a close-up shot of her slouchy boots, which are most likely from her Autumn/Winter 2019 collection.

Over half the models at Victoria's A/W show walked the runway in a pair of the leg-hugging heels, which came in everything from black suede to leopard print. The rule for wearing them? Team with midi skirts or dresses - the only skin on shoe should be that of your toes, according to Ms Beckham's line-up.

She also wore her bold pink heels

The boots aren't the only pair of stand-out heels Victoria is favouring this season, either, since she's also partial to a pair of striking neon pink heels from her namesake fashion line. She wore the fuchsia footwear to the Portrait Gala alongside the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice earlier in March, and also chose them for her first appearance in Qatar on Wednesday. Gorgeous.

