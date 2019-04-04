This former HFM! cover star just got her wings! Meet the new British Victoria's Secret angel The BEST news!

Drop-dead-gorgeous model and former HFM! cover star Leomie Anderson has been announced as the next Victoria's Secret angel – and understandably, she's pretty chuffed about it! She shared a super-sassy video modelling the lingerie on her Instagram page, with the caption: "Mate I am still in shock... this is something I was even scared to dream about because I never thought it would come true but I am insanely excited to announce that I am Victoria’s Secret’s newest ANGEL!! I can’t even believe it... Thank you to God, my fusion family, Ed, Monica, John, Sophie, Michelle and everyone else who made this once far-fetched dream a reality."

Leomie starred in our August 2018 issue

London-born model Leomie has modelled in Victoria's Secret shows in the past, as well as the likes of Tom Ford and Vivienne Westwood – she has also starred in Rihanna's Fenty Beauty campaigns since the brand's launch. As our August 2018 cover star, she spoke of how she had dreamed of walking on the Victoria's Secret runway.

Leomie Anderson's best style hits

"It's something I wanted for a long time," she said. "I know people would like me to say there are catfights backstage with people pulling out each other’s extensions, but it's not like that. Everyone is so nice, even the models that have been doing it for 17 years, like Adriana Lima [who was still an angel at the time], have the same excitement as girls walking for the first time."

Leomie is also the founder of feminist fashion brand LAPP - which was built as a platform for promoting confidence, empowering women and encouraging positivity and unity through fashion. Impressive, right? We're not surprised the star has been flooded with congratulatory comments from other inspiring British women. Jourdan Dunn wrote: "SCREAMING!!!!!!!!! So proud of you lil sis your time is NOW!!" while Clara Amfo simply added some crown emojis, and Charli Howard replied, "Beyond proud." We can't wait to watch Leomie spread her wings – literally!

