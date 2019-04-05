Charlotte Tilbury launches exciting new makeup collection - and Meghan Markle will definitely want it A royally good glow is what we're all after…

Makeup artist to the stars (and the royals!), Charlotte Tilbury, is often referred to as the Queen of Glow and now she has announced the launch of a new collection that will give you more glow than you've ever had before. Seriously - we're talking megawatt. The range is called Glowgasm (ooh err!) and in it, there are two Glowgasm Face Palettes, three Glowgasm Beauty Light Wands, Luxury Palette in Dreamgasm, two new shades of Collagen Lip Bath, and the permanent return of Eyes to Mesmerise.

Basically, if you're not lighting up the room with your face, you're doing something wrong.

Glowgasm Face Palette, £60, Charlotte Tilbury (limited edition)

If there's someone who always has a glow no matter what, it's the Duchess of Sussex. There's no denying that Meghan loves a glowy highlighter, and she is said to be a huge fan of Charlotte Tilbury - especially the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution lipstick in Very Victoria, a matte, dusty rose-tinted nude, so we wouldn't be surprised if she'll be calling on Charlotte for a little sneaky preview of Glowgasm. Though to be fair, the pregnancy glow should be more than enough right now, but after the sleepless nights looking after a baby, she might need a little extra help in the next few months.

Collagen Lip Bath, £25, Charlotte Tilbury

About the new launch, Charlotte said: "Darlings, you’ve asked for more glow, and I am giving it to you! This is what I call a euphoric joy-filter for the eyes, cheeks and lips! Glowgasm is going to light up your world! With this range, I’ve been inspired with this dreamy, emotive light that flatters the skin! The kind of light dreams are made of! I wanted to create beautifying glow that literally puts a crystal-like light and energy onto the complexion... into the eyes, and onto the skin! I was really inspired by the sensual sensation of light cascading through a crystal sitting in a window, that beatific rainbow that makes everything look otherworldly beautiful! The kind of soft-silken, sun-beams-bottled glow that exists in fairy-tales, and the best kind of memories!"

Glowgasm Beauty Light Wand, £29, Charlotte Tilbury

And if you want to get really deep, studies have suggested that love and joy affect the glow that can be seen on your skin and these feelings are reflected in your complexion. The National Academy of Sciences created heat maps of glow on the body when in love as proof that we really do "glow with happiness."

Prices start at £22 and will be available to buy from 18 April on charlottetilbury.com.