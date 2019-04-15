Gigi Hadid's Coachella outfits are going to make you stop what you're doing right now Coachella cool

Can we just talk about Gigi Hadid's Coachella outfits for a minute? The supermodel hit up the world's most famous festival all weekend and decided to rock the tie-dye trend in full force. We were particularly taken with her day 2 getup, which consisted of a pair of orange and black form-fitting leggins and a matching top. But judging by these pics, Bella Hadid's little sis loves a bargain fashion find as much as us; she teamed her set with a very cute shell-encrusted belt by one of our favourite high street haunts, Mango. The £17.99 belt had a cute woven tie base and was covered in a smattering of conch shells. The hippie accessory is currently available online now and is perfect for all those beachy queens.

Gigi went crazy for tie-dye at Coachella

On the first day of the star-studded bash, Gigi rocked a cream Ganni cargo vest and a pair of zany floral combat trousers. Accessorising to the max, she added a Louis Vuitton micro wallet which she wore cross body.

Gigi's belt is £17.99 from Mango

And just when you thought she couldn't lean any more 90s vibes, the supermodel decided to cover herself in layers upon layers of shell jewellery and brightly coloured beads.

The supermodel turned heads during the world's coolest festival

The up-close snap of the Victoria's Secret angel amassed a whopping 2 million likes, so expect everyone to fill up their jewellery boxes with all things crustacean ASAP.

Gigi wore tie-dye last month in NYC

This isn't the first time the beach blonde has been seen rocking tie dye.

Last month, after a gruelling spin at NY fashion week, GH marched through the streets of Manhattan in a neon psychedelic top by Polo Ralph Lauren which she teamed with a pair of crisp white jeans, a pearl choker, chic shades and trainers, so we can totally see why she brought it to Coachella with her.

