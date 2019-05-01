Princess Diana's timeless style: why we all want to dress like her this SS19 Let's dress like it's 1989

It's no secret that Princess Diana wowed the world with her personal style - with certain outfits only becoming more memorable in the years since she passed. Today, her trademark retro look is seeing something of a resurgence, with a number of her favourite trends reappearing on the high street and catwalks, and a growing tribe of fashion influencers looking to the beloved Lady Di archives for inspiration. Lizzy Hadfield of Shot From The Street wrote in a recent blog post: "Can someone please tell me where my obsession with dressing like Princess Diana has come from? It's hit me like a bolt from the blue…"

Be it powerful button-down blazers, bold polka dots, clashing colour block tones or sporty cycling shorts, it's certainly more au fait than ever to dress as Princess Diana once did - since classic eighties style is firmly back in favour. And, as the People's Princess often used fashion as a means to send messages about the causes she was most passionate about, it's no wonder her choices have stood the test of time.

Colourful polka dots

The Princess was more than partial to a polka-dot print - a trend that has seen a major comeback in 2019, particularly in the tones that she arguably made famous. One such colourway is the iconic green and black outfit she wore to Royal Ascot in 1986, later loaned to her close friend Sarah, Duchess of York and even reimagined by one guest at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in October. Miss Selfridge has taken on the trend with a wearable midi dress in the print, too.

Diana at Royal Ascot in 1986, and Miss Selfridge's Green Spotted Midi Dress, £17

Eighties tailoring

If you're buying a blazer this season, make sure it's oversized and double-breasted - and if you're brave enough, in a bold colour or print like some of Diana's favourites, which featured everything from tartan and checks to contrasting trims. This classic navy style with gold buttons was one of her favourites, however.

One of Diana's favourite buttoned jackets, and Lacoste's oversized blazer, £265

Cycling shorts

Admittedly, this isn't a trend everyone might want to try, but it's certainly an iconic Diana look! Worn with slouchy hoodies and sweatshirts on top, the cycling short trend is back with a vengeance - complete with chunky socks and 'dad' trainers.

Get Princess Diana's cycling short look with Urban Outfitters' version, £16

Clashing colours

Princess Diana loved to colour block, and some of her favourite shade combinations are seeing a revival on the high street. Our favourite? Fuchsia and red - it really shouldn't work, but somehow it does…

Clash red and pink like Diana with Me + Em's Colour Block Swing Dress, £44