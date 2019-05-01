Let's hear it for the boys! The smouldering fashion campaigns we're ALL talking about right now Work it, fellas...

Fashion campaigns are like buses, you wait for a shiny one to arrive and then three turn up. Fresh from being mesmerised over Keanu Reeves being the new face of Saint Laurent - with a set of gorgeous black and white photos to go with the announcement, we're now stunned by Liam Payne's new grown-up photo shoot for Hugo Boss. The 25-year-old has fans all hot under the collar with his new ad campaign - move over David Beckham - and it's not just him. Perhaps not as famous as the other two, and a little more cheeky chappy, but we can't help but appreciate Kem Cetinay's photo shoot for Primark. The 23-year-old Love Islander, who's still looking for love by the way, has signed with Primark for their men's collection, and wow, the pictures prove that he's a model in the making. Keep scrolling for more.

Liam Payne

Yes, that's right, you're looking at Hugo's new global brand ambassador - former One Director star Liam Payne. The partnership sees him become the face of an exclusive new capsule and the brand’s bodywear. The smouldering photos were shot by iconic fashion photographers Mert & Marcus and styled by renowned Fashion and Creative Director Robbie Spencer.

Talking about why he joined forces with Hugo, the singer-songwriter said: “They design clothes that guys like me want to wear. Fashion started out as a hobby for me, but I’m loving being part of the creative process.”

Keanu Reeves

Proving age is nothing but a number, Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves has gone all Zoolander on us with a delicious photo shoot for Saint Laurent. The AW19 shoot was photographed by David Sims and sees the 54-year-old giving us his best smoulder. This fella has aged like a fine wine...

Kem Cetinay

Say hello to Primark's new lad about town - Love Island 2017 winner Kem Cetinay. He may not have found love in the end, but he did come away with a best pal in the form of Chris Hughes, a new TV career and a new gig for Primark which sees him have a 16-piece collection. Not bad going for this Essex boy.

