The most glamorous gowns from the Cannes Film Festival 2019 opening ceremony You have to see these dresses

Glamour came to the French Riviera on Tuesday evening for the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival 2019. Actresses Selena Gomez, Tilda Swinton and Chloë Sevigny looked stunning as they graced the red carpet for the premiere of their new horror movie The Dead Don't Die. The ten-day festival is known for its glamour, with the world's top stars donning their finest gowns and tuxes to promote their latest films as they vie for the prestigious Palme D'Or award. The elegant trio joined the likes of fellow A-listers Julianne Moore, Elle Fanning and Eva Longoria on the red carpet showing off a gorgeous array of gowns, from silver sequins to peach satin and floaty, green chiffon.

Selena Gomez

A super elegant look from Selena. The American singer and actress stole the show in this gorgeous bespoke top and skirt set by Louis Vuitton, incredible Bulgari High Jewelry Cinemagia Necklace and Cinemagia ring. Her makeup was by Hung Vango.

Elle Fanning

Our favourite dress of the night has to be Elle Fanning's divine peach satin gown with the most beautiful sequin purple and gold flower at the waist. The actress looked effortlessly chic in the breathtaking ensemble, which she teamed with some stunning jewel drop earrings and her hair in a slick bun.

Julianne Moore

We just adore this beautiful forest green chiffon gown by Dior! It was the perfect dress for actress Julianne at Cannes – that delicate cape is gorgeous. The star wore emerald and diamond earrings by the jeweller Chopard.

Eva Longoria

Wow, doesn't Eva look fabulous? The Desperate Housewives star shone in this exquisite blush pink gown by Alberta Ferretti, which she teamed with some coordinating sandals by Gianvito Rossi and jewellery by Tatiana Verstraeten.

Tilda Swinton

A chic look from Tilda here, in this long-sleeves silver gown with dazzling embellishment on the top section. The star styled her hair in an edgy blonde quiff.

Chloe Sevigny

Chloe went for a sultry look in this monochrome gown, featuring satin sweetheart bustier and a black skirt with thigh-high split – a key look of the season.

Barbara Meier

German model Barbara wore this stylish silver gown with beautiful sequins and feathers. We adore the flattering pattern and cute belt.

Izabel Goulart

Brazilian model Izabel sizzled on the red carpet in this figure-hugging dress by Etro which was custom-made for her and embellished with burgundy sequins.

