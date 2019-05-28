Victoria Beckham shows us all how to work the neon trend perfectly Dubious of bright colours? Check out VB's latest look...

Victoria Beckham looked incredible on Sunday as she headed to Old Trafford to watch husband David Beckham's triumphant return to football. The sporting icon took to the pitch alongside other Manchester United legends to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the club's treble-winning season and VB watched with family and friends in their own private box. We loved her spectator attire; the glamorous mother-of-four stunned in a pair of skinny jeans, a cool baseball-style jacket, a white T-shirt and the most insane high heel shoes in a vivid neon green. Most people wear comfortable shoes to watch sports, but not VB!

VB shows off her neon heels at Old Trafford

The 45-year-old shared a series of updates of the big match, including a shot of herself and her dad. She revealed: "Emotional day today in Manchester." And then, when the match was over, VB posted a photo of her husband jumping for joy and wrote: "So proud to see @davidbeckham back at Old Trafford today!!" and "He’s still got it!!! Kisses x VB @manchesterunited." So cute!

Victoria wore her VB90 heels in March in neon pink

This isn't the first time the fashion mogul has worn a pair of super bright high heels to give her outfit a little zig-a-zig-ah.

In March, the chic fashion designer headed to the National Portrait Gallery. Arm-in-arm with David, Victoria brought the glamour in a voluminous white shirt and smart tailored trousers from her own collection. But the best part of her outfit had to be the shoes - just look at them!

The former Spice Girl went all Carrie Bradshaw on us, rocking a pair of bright pink, jewel-toned high heels known as the VB90's. As part of her new upcoming collection, they were a stiletto style and are available to pre-order on her website. Also made in a zesty orange, they are seriously dreamy! But be warned, as gorgeous as they are, they will set you back a cool £490...

