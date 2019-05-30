Reese Witherspoon stuns in Ellie Saab alongside lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe at Big Little Lies premiere What a chic mother-daughter combo

Looks like pretty Ava Phillippe has got the stylish gene straight from her actress mum Reese Witherspoon. The glamorous pair attended the season 2 premiere of Big Little Lies in New York on Wednesday evening and looked quite the fashionable duo as they posed for photographers on the red carpet. Mum Reese, who stars in the HBO hit series as Madeleine Mackenzie, wore a chic gold and black strapless dress by the designer Ellie Saab for the event and paired the outfit with some black heels by Ferragamo. She accessorised with a beautiful necklace by De Beers and earrings by Taffin Jewellery.

Ava with mum Reese

Reese shared a photo of her look on her Instagram page, writing: "About to walk the @biglittlelies carpet! Thought I’d give y’all the first look."

There were plenty of compliments for the star from her followers, with Entertainment Tonight host Lauren Zima writing: "Big little GORGEOUS. You slayed tonight!" Another said: "Gorgeous dress!" while one fan commented, "You look great! Your makeup is amazing!!" Reese went for a natural sun-kissed beauty look with a nude lip and strong sweep of eyeliner with groomed brows.

Ava meanwhile, looked just like a young Reese and kept things simple in a cute sparkly black mini-dress with matching black sandals. Ava, 19 - whose father is the actor Ryan Phillippe - wore her blonde locks in a gorgeous down style, parted in the middle.

Several of the Big Little Lies cast graced the red carpet for the premiere, all sticking to a stylish colour code of black, gold and white with their outfits. Reese smiled as she stood alongside actresses Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep.

