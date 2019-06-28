Millie Bobby Brown, is that you? The Stranger Things star has had a style transformation She's all grown up…

When Millie Bobby Brown arrived at a Louis Vuitton event on Thursday we were amazed by how grown up she looked. Dressed head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton - of course - the Stranger Things actress looked almost unrecognisable in her 80s-inspired outfit. The 15-year-old hit the red carpet at the star-studded launch party for the Louis Vuitton exhibition which opens in Beverly Hills on Friday and details 160 years of history and artistic collaborations. The teenager looked gorgeous in her neon pop skirt, patterned top, cropped leather jacket, white bag and black sandals with chunky silver heels.

We're used to seeing the British actress wearing muted colours and Princess-style silhouettes, so this is a brand new direction for the Netflix star.

The actress's hair was slicked back from her face and fastened with silver hair hoops - will we all be copying this look soon? We think we might be…

We've seen Millie wear a whole host of fashion designers since she found fame at 13, and off-duty she tends to go for pieces from Topshop and her Converse trainers. For events, she works with a stylist to find "age-appropriate" looks that are then run by her team. She told InStyle: "Everything I wear has to go through every person on my team. It has to go through my mum first. If she approves, it’ll go to my agents, and then, obviously, the last stop is my dad - and if he doesn’t like it, then I’m not wearing it. It’s as simple as that."

Also at the party was Alicia Vikander who went hell-for-leather in her sexy ensemble which consisted of a crop top and a mini skirt. The 30-year-old Swedish movie star - and face of Louis Vuitton - flashed her abs in a black two-piece outfit and chunky boots.

Another stylish guest? Miranda Kerr. The pregnant model kept it classy in a black smock dress with silver and black heels. And would you look at that glitzy bag? Stunning.

She attended the bash with her ex, Orlando Bloom. Talk about amicable exes.