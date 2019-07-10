Beyonce dazzles in Alexander McQueen crystal dress AND matches with Blue Ivy at The Lion King premiere One word: wow

Wow, what a dress! International superstar Beyonce just totally slayed in her latest outfit – in fact, it's so glamorous, we need a pair of sunnies. The Crazy in Love singer attended the premiere of The Lion King in Hollywood alongside her cute daughter Blue Ivy on Tuesday night, and don't the duo look stylish? Beyonce stunned fans in this custom-made blazer mini-dress by Alexander McQueen which flowed to the floor with a black, sheer jewel-encrusted skirt. What an incredible outfit! The star was literally dripping in crystals and jewels for the premiere, with little Blue wearing a coordinating blazer and skirt.

Beyonce's bespoke dress is truly show-stopping; her blazer-dress is covered with fabulous crystal embellishment in every corner and if that weren't enough sparkle, the famous mum added extra bling with her matching jewelled necklace and earrings. There's no missing her in a crowd. The star teamed the look with some crystal sandals and a shimmering clutch bag.

Alexander McQueen crystal-embellished crepe gown, net-a-porter.com

Due to the dress being custom-made, we couldn't find it online, however, Net a Porter is selling a similar crystal-embellished crepe gown by McQueen for a mere £5,890 (should you have some spare cash lying around).

How adorable is Blue Ivy's outfit too? That chic black blazer with crystal shoulder detail and a sheer skirt exactly like mum's, plus jewelled hair accessories. Can we join your family please Beyonce?

Beauty-wise, the former Destiny's Child member went for a very cool look, wearing her hair in a braided style with curls at the front. The star showed off perfectly groomed brows, some super glam bronze eyeshadow and a nude lip. Amazing.

