Agatha Ruiz de la Prada pays tribute to HOLA!'s 75th anniversary with joint collection at Madrid Fashion Week

Our beloved HELLO! magazine first launched in the UK back in 1988, but did you know the brand was actually founded way back in 1944 in Spain as our sister publication HOLA!, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year! To pay homage to HOLA!'s special year, fashion designer Agatha Ruiz de la Renta has collaborated with the magazine for her Spring/Summer 2020 collection and featured HOLA! in her pieces. Models showcased her vibrant designs on the catwalk at Madrid Fashion Week, with HOLA!'s Director Eduardo Sanchez Perez – son of the founder of the HELLO! brand – joining Agatha on stage.

Agatha chose to honour HOLA! on its 75th anniversary by combining the bright colours the label is known for with the magazine's logo. The result is a fabulous, fun collection showing everything from yellow HOLA! blazers to pink branded vest tops and HOLA! headpieces.

Agatha said of the capsule collection: "For me, HOLA! has been very important in my life. I remember what happened with my divorce, at the moment I realised I could say something, the only place was HOLA!, and it was a very good decision. It's the top, I'm in love with HOLA!"

Agatha even wore a HOLA! dress herself as she joined Eduardo on stage following her show. We love her flamboyant printed dress with red hearts and those fabulous platform shoes!

Haute Couture model Neus Bermejo was the star of the runway, opening and closing the show. Her HOLA! emblazoned metallic skirt is the best thing we've seen all year – and we're loving the branded headbands.

Joining Neus on the catwalk were fellow top models, Andrea Gutiérrez, Mayka Merino, Paula Anguera, Afrodita Dorado, Evelyn Yañez and Nora Vara.

