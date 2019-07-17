Move over, Beyonce! Blue Ivy, 7, makes a stylish cameo in her mum's music video The Spirit movie video is out and Blue has a starring role…

Jay-Z and Beyonce's 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy has made a very brief appearance in her mum's new music video, and she's looking super stylish. The Spirit music video for The Lion King movie dropped overnight, and the big-budget spectacle sees Beyonce rocking NINE outfits throughout the 4 minutes and 25-second video, and while that's extremely fabulous, it's Blue that everyone's talking about. Queen Bey tapped her eldest child for a gorgeous cameo in which they each rock matching pink gowns.

We were particularly fond of Beyonce's incredible couture gown by Valentino, which stylist Zerina Akers layered over a latex dress by Bizarre Fetish Couture, adding statement gold hoop earrings by Lynn Ban to complete the look.

Earlier this week, the singer gave a rare televised interview on Good Morning America, where she spoke to Robin Roberts about her new film, The Lion King, in which she voices the character Nala. She revealed how being part of the Disney film was particularly special for her because she is a mum. "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids," she said.

While Blue Ivy is far from being a teenager, her wardrobe already outdoes that of most adults. From her Alexander McQueen outfit at The Lion King premiere, to the time she wore Dior to the Grammys when she was aged three.

And do you remember when Bey and Blue coordinated angelic ensembles at the MTV Awards in 2016? Bey rocked a sheer Francesco Scognamiglio creation with fur wings, while Blue had on a tulle dress with a train, as well as a tiara.

A future style Queen in the making? Most certainly.