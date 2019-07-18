Francesca on Love Island's killer style: Where her dresses, headbands and earrings are from She's one to watch...

She may not have found love *yet*, but Francesca Allen has secured her place as Love Island's most fashionable contestant. The stylish singleton entered the villa less than a fortnight ago and we've already seen some excellent outfits. From her ASOS skater dress (which sold out in minutes) to impeccable jewellery choices and cute PJs - she's definitely the one to watch.

As a boutique owner, it's no surprise she has nailed her villa looks, but she has confessed: "I'm terrible at getting ready! If I can't find something to wear, I will always be late."

Scroll down to find out where some of her most talked-about looks are from...

Francesca's sparkly headband of dreams

Francesca has lots of amazing hair accessories and we know where they're all from - her sister's fashion business French Fashion House. Founded by Claudia Allen, this is a brand that's loved by lots of celebrities. From Laura Whitmore to Sam Faiers, Megan Barton Hanson and Chloe Lewis. If you want Francesca's sparkly accessory, you'll need the Gio headband which is priced at £40 - perfect for a special occasion. The Broderie Anglaise she wore with it was by luxury brand Anne Fontaine.

Francesca's gold tiara with matching earrings

Ok, so how gorgeous is this matching headband and earrings set?! So glamorous! Very Dolce & Gabbana… Again, this was another French Fashion House find. The Armour headband costs £30.

Francesca's pretty milkmaid dress

ASOS was the e-tailer of choice for Francesca before she jetted off to Love Island. This skater-style 'milkmaid' dress was from Missguided and sold out almost instantly. It was priced at £25. We've found a great replica on Nasty Gal for £15!

Francesca's 'I'm in Love' earrings

Statement earrings are Francesca's thing, and these blingy heart-shaped earrings were by French Fashion House and sold out almost immediately - the Francesca Effect strikes again.

Francesca's floral print date night dress

When Francesca was wooed by Curtis during the cooking challenge, she wore a Model mini dress from ASOS. There are a few sizes still left, and it's priced at £35.

Francesca's crop top and trousers combo

Remember when she took Ovie and Curtis out on a date and wore a snakeskin crop top and flared trousers get-up? Well, this was I Saw It First - the official sponsor of Love Island. The crop top is down to £10.40 in the summer sale - result!

Francesca's white and brown bikini and cover-up

Another I Saw It First addition to Francesca's wardrobe. This is still available - priced at £7.80 for the bikini top and £20.80 for the sheer shirt. What are you waiting for? Get shopping.

