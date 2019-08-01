This exciting Topshop news ties in SO perfectly with payday Take all our money…

Have you just been paid? Are you looking for something new to add to your wardrobe? Well, you might want to head to Topshop. On Thursday morning, the high-street giant dropped a new collection - IDOL - and it's going to be all over your Instagram feed. Seriously, you've been warned.

If you've not heard of IDOL before, it's a design-driven premium offering - which, in other words, will be a little more expensive, but will look designer and have people running after you in the street demanding to know where you bought it.

Helmed by Topshop’s Design Director, Anthony Cuthbertson, this is the third IDOL to launch - and we think it's the best one yet. The seasonal collections drop throughout the year, with the fourth release scheduled for September.

What can you expect? Well, there's a rock 'n' roll theme with an 80s twist. Don't worry, it's not fancy dress. We're talking Debbie Harry mixed with Kate Moss! We predict the pussybow paisley dress will be a huge seller - and could well be the Zara dress of the season. At £49, it won't break the bank.

As well as dresses, we're seeing a LOT of shorts within the collection. And a lot of black PU and premium leather. Now, this is getting us in the mood for Autumn, how about you?

There are shoes within the collection and bags - we'll be beelining straight for the IXIA mosaic cross body bag, priced at £35.

In other Topshop-related news this week - global fashion search platform Lyst released a quarterly report ranking fashion’s hottest brands and products. Topshop made the top 10 with the strappy sandals everyone loved over the summer - remember those? The 'Strippy' sandal was ranked the sixth hottest women's product, and Lyst reports that demand for 'barely there' shoes spiked 352% during the quarter, with 'strappy' being the most-searched-for keyword paired with sandals. So there you have it.

