Vogue Williams defends herself after receiving fashion criticism See what she said…

Vogue Williams has defended herself after fans questioned a new handbag she showed to her followers on a recent Instagram story, describing it as a 'pony skin' fabric. Sharing a video of the Paul Costelloe accessory, she said: "Paul Costelloe, who you know I love, has started opening these stores that just sell his bags. This is all leather and then pony skin." She later shared some of the messages she had received from fans questioning the material, including one that read: "So you love riding horses but have no problem with a pony skin bag?"

RELATED: Vogue Williams pleads with body shamers to stop calling her thin

Vogue was quick to respond, writing in one Story: "No it's obviously not real pony skin… it's faux people." She later added: "Guys the bag is not made of a horse or a pony!! I don't wear fur or horses for that matter but I do wear leather! Pony skin is actually just leather, the only difference is leather as we know it is the reverse side and pony skin is the hair side of the hide."

On the Paul Costello Instagram Account they responded with this....

The star often shares her fashion recommendations on her Instagram page, as well as her fitness routines and hobbies, which includes a recent foray into horse racing. On Tuesday, she appeared on the Lorraine show to present a fashion segment alongside Christine Lampard, wowing viewers in a gorgeous two-piece rainbow outfit from Olivia Rubin.

The sequinned outfit comes in at £430, and Vogue teamed it with a statement pair of leopard print heels and gorgeous gold jewellery.

MORE: ﻿Vogue Williams wowed Lorraine viewers in an insane rainbow glitter sequined outfit

Vogue is clearly a summer girl at heart and has been posing plenty of bikini selfies and tanning tutorials, using her new fake tan range Bare By Vogue. On Wednesday she also shared one of her favourite outdoor workouts using the 'Mamawell' method, showing off her favourite home fitness moves from her gorgeous roof terrace - we're not jealous at all!