Drama aside, Miley Cyrus has the most epic designer swimwear collection Wow!

Miley Cyrus has made no secret of the fact that she's been enjoying a 'hot girl summer' in Italy since the news broke that she had separated from husband Liam Hemsworth (sob) – and while jaws have been dropping all over the world at those pictures of the singer and her supposed new squeeze Kaitlynn Carter, is it wrong that we can't keep our eyes off her incredible swimwear wardrobe? Miley has been posing up a storm in swimsuits and bikinis from the likes of Chanel and Versace, and all we can say is wow.

Wearing a Versace bikini

The star is clearly just as chuffed with her new designer cozzies, making sure to post plenty of Instagram photographs in her labelled-up looks. "So much Versacheeeeee @versace," she captioned one bikini snap, while in another she posed with Kaitlynn on a yacht wearing an ultra-chic Chanel swimsuit. Staying on brand, she teamed it with a gorgeous necklace bearing the designer's iconic interlinking Cs.

Fans were shocked to learn Miley and Liam had officially separated over the weekend – the couple released a joint statement that confirmed they had agreed to part ways, but will continue to take joint responsibility for the pets they share. Pictures also emerged of Miley and Kaitlynn kissing and cuddling by the pool during their holiday.

On Sunday, the Wrecking Ball singer posted yet more ab-bearing photos, this time wearing head-to-toe athleisure from Nike and Adidas. Seemingly explaining recent events, she wrote: "My dad always told me 'Nature never hurries but it is always on time'... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own."

One thing's for sure, there's no sign of Miley taking a social media break following the split, so we can expect plenty more designer label looks, we reckon!