Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is so in love with this £12.99 Zara bodysuit, she has it in every colour There's a sell-out on the cards…

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has a legion of followers who love and emulate her style, and with a wardrobe full of designer threads, it's often high street dupes that have to do - but not today! The model has been posting plenty of stylish selfies in her favourite neutral-toned outfits, and they all have one thing in common - an ultra-chic high-cut knitted bodysuit. Turns out, it's a Zara bargain at £12.99, and cannily, Rosie owns one in three different colours.

Rosie has been posting up a storm in her Zara bodysuits

The star has teamed the sleek form-fitting top with a number of outfits, from sheer midi skirts to high-waisted cargo pants and boyish chinos. In one snap, she accessorises her crisp white bodysuit with plenty of gold jewellery (and an enviable tan, of course). Hurry if you want to get your hands on Rosie's favourite high street piece, though, because we predict a sell-out after her latest social media posts.

We, like Rosie, love bodysuits for the smooth silhouette they give a tucked-in look. They're great for layering in winter, too. Currently, you can buy the supermodel's Zara picks in black, white, camel and khaki, and all sizes are available (at the time of publication).

Halter neck bodysuit, £12.99, Zara

Though the rest of Ms HW's choices are designer buys (amongst others, she's teamed her bodysuits with a Chloé skirt and Isabel Marant trousers), you can in fact achieve a similar look with further Zara options. The brand's cargo trousers, £29.99, have the very same laid-back cool as Rosie's.

The star has previously spoken to HELLO! Fashion Monthly about her personal style, revealing that she has always preferred an understated look. Talking about her own style icons, she said: "Emmanuelle Alt, the editor of Vogue Paris. She has perfect off-duty style – relaxed, cool and chic. Diane Kruger is always flawless on the red carpet and is never afraid of taking a risk, too."

