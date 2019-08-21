Get ready. The Stella McCartney and Taylor Swift collab collection is about to drop Stella + Taylor = heavenly style

How exciting is this? Pop Queen Taylor Swift has teamed up with fashion legend Stella McCartney for a collaborative collection inspired by Taylor's new album Lover. The good friends came up with the idea after the singer included Stella's name in one of her songs and then the creative juices started flowing. The StellaxTaylorSwift collection will be revealed on 22 August on Taylor's YouTube Live and available at a New York pop-up shop, featuring a range of pastel-hued tie-dyed tees, sweatshirts, bags and jackets, all made according to Stella's sustainable work ethic. There are also two limited edition pieces for sale – a handbag and bomber jacket which you'll be able to pick up at the designer's London store.

Taylor shared the news on her Instagram page on Tuesday, alongside a photograph of herself and Stella hard at work on the collection. In the snap, Taylor looks amazing as usual in some cute lemon denim shorts and a pastel T-shirt.

She wrote: "#StellaxTaylorSwift is coming soon. It’s been SO much fun to work/dream up cute stuff with my friend @stellamccartney to create a line inspired by my new album Lover. Can’t wait to show you what we've been working on and tell you more about the pop up shop at the @YouTube Live event this Thursday at 5p ET!"

Stella also posted about the collection, receiving a quick "Yes please" from actress Reese Witherspoon. Another fan wrote: "YESSS!!!! So excited about this!" while one follower said, "Can't wait to own a garment with both Stella’s and Taylor’s name on it. It’s gonna be magic!!!!"

We love how the ladies' friendship began. Taylor told Vogue how the pair first met at one of her London concerts, revealing: "When I started spending more time in London, Stella and I would go on walks, have cocktails, and talk about life. So when it came time to write this album, I name checked her in one of my songs, and when I played her the album, I said, ‘Should we do something?'"

Stella was on board straight away, and after listening to the star's new album – which is released on 23 August – she was brimming with inspiration. The collection has an ethereal feel, with song lyrics from the Lover album splashed across fabric, along with dreamy clouds, angel wings and golden letters. "There's a dazzling haze," says one top, and "To my lover" another.

This collection is going to sell beyond fast, so purses at the ready people!

