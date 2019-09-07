Katie Holmes has a sexy new look – and we're loving it! Katie is getting over her break-up with some incredible fashion

Katie Holmes has gone from 'all-American girl' to 'sexy vamp' since her break-up with Jamie Foxx – and we couldn't be any more excited about her new look. It was just last month that it was revealed that Katie and Jamie had parted ways after a six-year romance, and since then the former Dawson's Creek star has gone viral after wearing a cashmere bra underneath a barely buttoned cardigan. But if taking the internet by storm in the 'Eda' bralette from Khaite’s pre-fall 2019 collection wasn't enough, Katie has also been working New York Fashion Week in some excellent outfits.

Katie looked cool in red

Even in-between shows, Katie has still vamped up her look. On Friday she was spotted strolling the streets of New York in a stunning low-cut red jumper and bright red silk skirt. Letting the hue do all the talking, Katie kept her accessories simple with some gold chains and an across-the-body black bag and some black designer shades. Black was the colour of the evening on Wednesday and Katie werked it! Attending a Zimmermann dinner and store party, she looked stunning in an all-black ensemble that blended leather with lace. Wearing the brand's 'Espionage' dress, Katie kept it classy with a black over-sized blazer draped over her shoulders, a pair of pointy-toed leather ankle boots, a croc-embossed clutch and a mix of gold necklaces.

How amazing is this dress!

We're not the only ones who love Katie's daring new style, her designer friend Zac Posen is also a huge fan. "I'm just digging everything about how Katie Holmes, my dear friend, is looking lately,' the fashion designer told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. "She just is looking super-hot, feeling good and making the style pages. She's amazing!" Who said fashion and heartache aren't a great mix?