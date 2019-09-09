Rochelle Humes's brand new New Look collection has dropped and it could be the best one yet Plus, she reveals she's afraid of her accountant...

If like us, you're really getting in the mood for Autumn 2019, and you're desperate to give your wardrobe a little refresh, you'll be pleased to know that Rochelle Humes has just dropped her New Look edit and it's jam-packed with everything from winter coats, staple knits, everyday denim and key accessories. The collection is cleverly curated to ensure each item can be mix and matched – perfect for the transition between autumn and winter.

Although still only 30, Rochelle Humes has been entertaining since the age of 11. It all began when she saw an advert on kids’ TV to join band S Club Juniors. Since then, she became a member of girl band The Saturdays, is the author of children’s book The Mega Magic Hair Swap!, presents shows such as Ninja Warrior UK and The Hit List, with husband and ex-JLS band member Marvin, and is also a regular co-host on This Morning.

But there's no denying that her gig as an ambassador for New Look is working really well for the TV star, and this is her third collection for the high-street store. "I’ve picked my favourite pieces that I think everyone should have in their wardrobes, like a good amount of denim, great tops and outerwear,” she tells HELLO! Fashion Monthly for the October issue.

Talking about her love of fashion, she said: "It’s always been a big part of my life, it gets me excited, probably more than it should, if you ask my accountant."

Describing her sense of style as "classic, with a bit of an edge," you're not likely to see her rocking a particular trend from head-to-toe: "It might just be a nod to it," she tells us.

Fashion aside, people love seeing Rochelle share her life on Instagram with husband Marvin Humes. "We first met when I was 16. I interviewed him on the kids’ show I was presenting at the time. I also kind of knew him through mutual friends, but there was never a thing" she told us.

She continued: "Then when I was in The Saturdays and he was in JLS we had the same vocal coach, who we are still close to, and sang at our wedding. She kept trying to get us together and when I went through a break-up she told him straight away and he started messaging me all of the time, but I really didn’t want to get into a relationship. But then we were at an event together and spoke the whole night and I realised what a nice guy he is."

