5 things you might have missed from London Fashion Week You won't believe some of the upcoming S/S trends!

Nothing can beat the hustle and bustle of London on the best of days but twice a year a little thing called London Fashion Week graces the English capital and it truly is something. From the masses of attractive models and fashion-forward style icons roaming the city streets to the increase of cars, people and designer handbags it sure is a feast for the eyes - and in case you missed any of LFW this week, we've rounded up some of our stand-out moments so that you can experience the iconic event for yourself, enjoy..

THAT skirt over trousers trend made a reappearance

We can all admit 90s fashion was questionable. Yet from mom jeans to tiny glasses, most of the reincarnations of 90s trends during 2019 we have fully got on board with - until, perhaps now. Remember skirts over trousers? Yes, sorry for the horrendous flashbacks. Well, according to LFW they are back with a vengeance. During the Ports show, wrap skirts - and even dresses - over long trousers were seen on the runway and as much as we love layering, we may just be too scared to relive this particular 90s trend.

Harper Beckham and Anna Wintour twinned again

There's no doubt about it, Harper Beckham is THE most fashion-forward eight-year-old on the planet. Not only does her mum have one of the most coveted fashion labels out there - meaning she has also graced the FROW since before she could walk - but she has also twinned with Ex-Vogue editor and fashion extraordinaire Anna Wintour on multiple occasions - remember THAT haircut? Well, now the little fashionista has added another twinning moment with Anna to the list. During Victoria Beckham's star-studded fashion show the two fashion icons twinned in matching floral dresses - therefore, it's been confirmed, the floral trend is here to stay.

Palo Santo was burned down the Ashish catwalk

Good vibes only! That appeared to be the motto at Ashish during London Fashion Week. Any horror film fanatic has heard of burning sage to clear energy but Palo Santo? This is famously burned to rid of ALL negative energy and bring in only the good. Looking to draw in all the good vibes, the Ashish show saw the burning of a Palo Santo branch down the runway - and although we can't confirm if it cleansed the room of bad vibes or not, with Palo Santo having been a huge fragrance trend this year we can predict the room smelt pretty nice.

Capes were… everywhere

According to LFW, the cape is well and truly back. From Osman to David Koma and Toga, it's safe to say capes were EVERYWHERE during LFW. So, whether your love following the hottest trend or you just want to live out that childhood superhero fantasy, we suggest getting your hands on this trend ASAP as we predict capes will soon be flying off the shelves.

Ellie Goulding's first post-wedding performance at Bulgari

Going back to work after a holiday is never easy and we can only imagine how much harder is it after an exotic honeymoon like Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling's. However, coming back and performing for the LFW Bulgari party at the Roundhouse might make it that first day back a tad bit easier. Fresh from her honeymoon, Ellie Goulding showcased her post-wedding glow whilst killing it a the Bulgari afterparty - it's safe to say that marriage surely does suit this pop-star.