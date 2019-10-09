Marks & Spencer has unveiled a new lilac coat and Instagram fans are going wild Stunning new coat alert!

Remember last year when Marks & Spencer dropped a lilac coat and it sold out almost immediately? Well, prepare for another stampede because there's a new lilac coat taking your Instagram feed by storm for winter 2019 and it's all because of influencer Zeena Shah (aka @heartzeena on Instagram). The gorgeous coat is from the recently refreshed Per Una collection and Zeena teamed the colourful coat with a cable knit polo neck jumper, a floral midi skirt, pink socks and pair of lace-up boots. Shop the look below...

The "all new Per Una" collection is filled to the brim with stunning pieces for Autumn/Winter, and M&S is counting on bringing a new cooler shopper to the range. We think Zeena will certainly do that - if you love colour and fun accessories, you need to follow her on Instagram.

The influencer told HELLO!: "I just love the lilac twist on a classic tweed adding some colour for the autumn. I love wearing colour especially during the cold months and for me, a colourful classic coat is definitely a winner. It’s a really flattering cut too and has deep pockets so will be worn for years to come."

High praise indeed.

Fans loved it, rushing to the comments section with all the purple heart emojis. Erica Davies, the influencer who wore the lilac M&S coat in 2018, even expressed her love of the new version.

The coat is priced at £129 and is available in sizes 6-24. Team it in a similar style to Zeena, or perhaps jeans and trainers.

