Daisy Lowe steps out in the H&M dress everyone is desperate for The H&M x Giambattista Valli collection dropped but Daisy Lowe managed to get the dress everyone wanted...

Model Daisy Lowe stepped out at the Giambattista Valli X H&M collaboration party earlier this week and she wore the ultimate black maxi-dress - and we haven't stopped thinking about it since. Just look at it! The stunning frock, which was from the Giambattista Valli X H&M collaboration, looked incredible on the 30-year old and we can see why it was an instant sell-out.

Daisy's dress is decorated with small metallic gold leaves throughout and has long mesh sleeves with added ruffled detail at the cuffs. The ruffled detail carries throughout the dress with ruffled panelling down the chest and the floor-sweeping skirt. It'll come as no surprise to Giambattista fans who will know he's the king of ruffled designs. Daisy's magical gown didn't stop there, the dreamy dress comes with a statement silver and turquoise necklace around the neckline with a large floral shaped pendant in emerald and sliver attached - jewellery and a dress in one? Yes, please!

WeAreTwinset in the Giambattista Valli X H&M black maxi dress

In true Daisy Lowe style, she paired the stunning maxi dress with black laced-up biker boots and a black clutch bag with a gold chained detail, adding the perfect amount of grunge. The daughter of Pearl Lowe wore her signature glossy hair perfectly curled to one side and added a pop of colour with a glossy pink lip and a sweep of peachy blush over her cheeks - and of course, lashings of mascara and thick winged eye-liner. Another fashionista who managed to get her hands on the frock of dreams? Sarah Tankel Ellis from WeAreTwinset, who looked stunning in the gown as she posed in a photo for Instagram.

Daisy wasn't the only one sporting Giambattista's collaboration at the swish event at the Pompadour Ballroon at Hotel Cafe Royal. Models Amber Le Bon and Eliza Cummings debuted two other dresses from the covetable collection. Amber showcased the bridal-Esque mesh gown which comes with beautiful laced floral detail and puffed out netted skirts whilst Eliza went for the label's signature ruffled gown. Eliza's bright red dress comes with a deep V neckline and of course, a ruffled bodice and ruffled skirts with a high-rising front detail. The collection went online on the morning of 7 November but sold out instantly.

